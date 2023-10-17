That Gorilla Brand have a holistic approach to helping communities and changing lives

That Gorilla Brand were the headline sponsor of the 2023 Navarino Challenge in Greece – where runners had the opportunity to do a 5km, 10km, half-marathon or marathon along the picturesque coastline to Pylos.

Amazingly, 100% of all marathon entry fees, and 50% of the fees from all other running routes went to The Gorilla Brand projects on the ground in Uganda.

There are 16 schools situated around the edges of the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (BNIP) in Uganda, in very close proximity to mountain gorilla habitats. Of these only three have new, hygienic toilets for children and teachers; the other 13 schools all require significant economic and humanitarian investment to meet basic standards of healthy sanitation and provide clean and safe bathroom facilities.

Currently, these schools utilise hazardous and filthy pit-holes, dug straight into the ground, unlined and sometimes overspilling, with no way of cleaning them out. Rife with potential diseases, dirt and danger of falling in, school children and teachers have to navigate these substandard toilets every day, along with unstable hut constructions, broken or absent doors and windows, no washbasins or cleaning amenities, no access for the disabled, and often an inadequate number of toilets to cater for the number of students and teachers at the school.

Children the world over should be afforded the fundamental human rights of clean water, healthy sanitation, good hygiene and quality education. After all, they are the future generation of farmers, investors, inventors, teachers, nurses, doctors, nurturers, thinkers and activists of our world. Poor sanitation and hygiene lead to chronic diseases and dangerous gut- related illnesses in the children and teachers of these regions and are also a major contributor to human-animal transmitted diseases such as ebola, cholera and respiratory infections.

These zoonotic diseases can potentially wipe out great numbers of the already dwindling population of the majestic & peaceful mountain gorilla. Schools lacking these fundamental needs are failing the humans of these communities as well as the neighbouring mountain gorillas.

Water has been a consistent theme in That Gorilla Brand’s recent community- led conservation efforts. In partnership with The Gorilla Organisation, we have initiated, built and grown the Bwindi Community Water Project in the BINP.

Providing clean, accessible water to over 7000 people in these local communities, which is a lifeline for these people – and with more time available for work and school, families can lift themselves out of poverty, increase literacy and improve the health of future generations.

This initiative launched our holistic aspirations for clean water provision; we installed rainwater harvesting systems for collection, built structures to store, purify and pump clean water for the local communities to use for drinking, cooking, irrigating crops and feeding livestock, and we delivered training on essential hygiene to maintain health and well-being in these villages. Improving sanitation is the next natural step in the progression of our water cycle mission.

Who will this project help?

Investing in sanitation and hygiene is about transforming lives. The schools in the region of the BINP accommodate over 5000 children and teachers. As the future generations of Africa and the educators who do so much to shape, inspire and form the outlooks of these future generations, to learn and teach effectively, they all need access to water, decent toilets and good hygiene before they can even begin to embark on a journey of quality education.

School sanitation has to meet the needs of children and teachers alike to ensure good health and well-being, privacy, security, safety and dignity. Controlling the spread of human waste through properly lined toilets that can be emptied and cleaned for continued use will have a more significant minimal impact on the environment and also help in controlling the spread of virulent diseases such as cholera and typhoid, zoonotic diseases such as ebola and malaria, and debilitating respiratory illnesses like COVID and influenza.

Without having to worry about intrusion or navigating unsafe structures and potential health risks, a child can get to class on time and concentrate on learning; teachers can focus on providing a full and rounded education. With less absenteeism comes greater academic capabilities, increased literacy, better livelihoods, and an understanding and passion for conservation for the future.

A thriving school starts with cleaner, safer toilet blocks which foster sound mental and physical health; good sanitation systems are assets that can also create jobs for the people. Healthy schools in these communities also lead to a safer habitat for the humble mountain gorilla and considerable conservation of their numbers.

How will the project be delivered?

In unison with The Gorilla Organisation, this initiative has been created by That Gorilla Brand to focus on this region of Uganda that is the home of the endangered mountain gorilla.

As well as installing new seat-toilets and constructing solid out- buildings from the foundation up where needed, our project to invest in better sanitation also involves replacing and fixing broken elements, and introducing separate, private cubicles secured with sturdy doors. The undertaking of this project will be done with highly recommended and trustworthy contractors who will work with local people and companies to ensure an efficient roll-out of this comprehensive programme.

If selected, the funds donated by the 196 foundation will help to complete the full scope of the initiative. The project will be driven by That Gorilla Brand, The Gorilla.

Organisation and other local companies and local community workers with whom The Gorilla Organisation has a long standing working relationship with.

What are the extra benefits of the project?

It’s a downward spiral once children start missing school, they find themselves lagging, not performing well, finding it hard to catch up, and so their interest fails. Providing healthy sanitation not only gives job opportunities and income to local communities, but also opens up access to better education which helps to increase growth and progress in these areas.

The simplicity of the toilet in its cubicle is something we take for granted in the Western world. This ordinary, everyday thing is so ubiquitous that we probably don’t even think about it when we use it. And yet it has the power to provide security, safety, privacy and dignity to its user, protection from disease, improvement of education, and ultimately leads to a more progressive nation.

By improving sanitation in these schools, we can help to improve the lives of the people and save the lives of the neighbouring endangered mountain gorilla.

