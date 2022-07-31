AW promotion

The fastest 100m race was run in 9.58 seconds. That is roughly the time it would take to count from “One Piccadilly” to “Nine Piccadilly.” And like every other aspect of life humans have excelled at, there is always something to be learned from the best of the best.

The world is continuously churning out elite sprinters at sporting events, particularly in the 100m and 200m events, where we have seen sprinters like Usain Bolt, Shericka Jackson, Tyson Gay, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Yohan Blake, Tobi Amusan, Fred Kerley, among others blitz past the finish line in record time.

These sprinters have shared and embodied several traits during their careers, some intangible, others more so. Either way, these habits seem to impact their prowess. That said, let’s dive in.

Days before the race

The days before a race are crucial to the performance of elite sprinters. Think of the days before a major final for football fans. Despite not being a part of the action and generally watching from the sidelines, the hype and build-up are unmistakable. So, imagine how much more intense it would be for the players involved in the match.

But unlike football events that last 90 minutes or more depending on the outcome, 100m and 200m events last a matter of seconds. Not minutes. Seconds. Even the elites of the lot aren’t immune to the make-or-break moments of the days leading up to a race. But here are some ways they stay in check:

Checklist

The best sprinters are those who plan. Anything can go wrong before D-Day, so they owe it to themselves to ensure things turn out awry. Many have admitted to writing and following checklists for every race. Some have been stuck with the same checklist for years. The idea is simple: make a list of all the things to do, take them along and do them all. You don’t want to be five hours from a race and remember you picked the wrong shoes.

Resting

Humans are designed to rest to build up depleted energy and stamina. Think of it as our way of charging our batteries. For athletes who exert themselves more than most of us will in our lifetimes, rest is crucial to fitness and muscle recovery. If you tire yourself out from training every day and don’t rest up to build back your energy stores, you will be behind. You need the energy to burst off the block at the sound “Go!” maintain speed, and cross the finish line. Rest doesn’t necessarily mean doing nothing but sleeping and eating for days, mind you. It could be as little as taking a five-minute break during reps and getting a full night’s sleep.

Visualization

It might seem a little cheesy that elite sprinters depend on imagery to achieve such explosive records. But some of them swear by it. For them, being able to see themselves crossing the finish line and doing their country proud helps in overcoming negative sentiments. Instead, they feel positive and find motivation.

Hours to the race

The hours before the race are the most important determiners of a race. Everything you do within this period counts. Elite sprinters have learned this much from experience and habit:

Eating right

What you eat on the morning or night before a race day determines if you’ll have the energy to be in the race or stuck in the loo. You want to get your food right: just enough to provide energy, but not too much that you feel heavy or sleepy. Usain Bolt has been known to prefer chicken nuggets, while Tyson Gay prefers a club sandwich. Shawn Crawford, former Olympic 200m gold medallist, fancies a more robust meal of poached salmon, green salad, and no-sauce pasta.

Working out

The workout before the race toes the lines of simplicity and efficiency. You don’t want to over-exert yourself and tire your muscles before the big race, but you also don’t want to not work out. Elite sprinters typically opt for a quick jog around the perimeter, some strides, and light stretches to activate their muscles.

Dealing with nerves

Even the bravest of us have to deal with nerves. With several thousands of people showing up at the event centre and different lights and cameras in your face, watching your every step, cheering, and waiting to see the outcome, nerves will doubtlessly flail. Every race comes with a fresh bout of nervousness, and there’s nothing you can do but accept their human nature.

Elite sprinters, rather than try to forget about being nervous, embrace the feeling. It’s what helps them stay focused and on track because trying to shy away is distracting.