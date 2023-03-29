The Frontier X2 from Fourth Frontier is more than simply a heart rate monitor, it’s the world’s first Smart Heart Monitor.

Many regular heart rate monitors simply transmit a signal from your chest to your watch or smartphone, but the Frontier X2 measures, records and processes your heart’s activity directly. Processing the information directly allows for ECG accurate measurement of heart activity.

The small, rechargeable device sits on the chest like a traditional heart rate monitor and records information ‘on-site’. Easy to charge and comfortable to wear, it can record for up to 48 hours of use or 24 hours in a single session. This is great for round-the-clock monitoring, even while you sleep.

Heart rate, breathing rate, strain, cardiac rhythm, variability and a continuous ECG are all monitored. This makes for the most in-depth assessment of your heart and activity not just while exercising but throughout the day.

Getting real-time feedback from your heart makes for a much more accurate assessment of each training session and allows you to stay on track constantly.

Using the brand’s app, it’s easy to set parameters for several metrics and the device will discreetly buzz or vibrate to indicate you are working within your target training zones. It could also help you stay within your limits in a race, preventing you from hitting the wall by going too hard too early.

The Frontier X2 can be used during activity on its own (without a watch or phone), recording the date in its internal memory. It will also link to your smartphone, Apple watch or Garmin.

There’s a dedicated Apple watch app and Garmin devices can link to the device as an external monitor and display its data accordingly.

Educational tutorials built into the app help to give you a greater understanding of the workings of your heart and how monitoring it can help you become a more efficient athlete and get the most from your training.

The device can also transmit or broadcast measurements for sharing ‘live’ as well as saving for export after an event. With the ability to record for up to 24 hours continuously the device can also offer a greater insight into the heart’s activity for those with existing heart conditions.

With the associated app and an online website, data can be examined in great depth. An interesting feature is to add an event tag to a recording to help understand how lifestyle choices play a part in your heart’s activity and behaviour.

The Frontier X2 really does offer a never before seen look at your overall training activity and within a few weeks of use you can begin to understand the relationship between heart rate and strain as well as your actual effort with the brand’s breathing rate algorithm.

Developed by cardiologists, the Fourth Frontier website provides a wealth of information and resources regarding heart rate and activity and offers more details on the subject.

There’s also the ability to consult with a specialist and look at your measurements for an expert view of your data.

uk.fourthfrontier.com