Ahead of the fastest marathoner of all time running Boston, COROS has an exclusive offer for runners

COROS and NN Running Team have teamed up to offer an exciting package that includes the last remaining COROS PACE 2 Eliud Kipchoge Edition, a signed NN running singlet, bottle and world record book.

Head to COROS.com/ek-giveaway and enter with an email from now until April 30. The grand prize winner will be announced by email in early May.

Kipchoge runs the Boston Marathon for the first time on Monday (April 17) and this follows his latest world record which was set in Berlin last September. The record is 2:01:09 and COROS are challenging all their athletes to see if they can hit his world record pace!

From this week COROS is releasing three new in-app badges for athletes to receive:

Instant Pace Badge: At any point of your run, you hit the world record pace (4:36/mile).

200m Badge: You run 200m at 4:36/mile or a faster pace!

400m Badge: You run 400m at 4:36/mile or a faster pace!

For more on the incredible pace that Kipchoge ran in Berlin, see here.

To find out about a Des Linden book offer courtesy of COROS, click here.