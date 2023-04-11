For a limited period runners who buy a COROS watch will receive a complimentary copy of Des Linden’s autobiography

With the historic Boston Marathon just around the corner, COROS is offering a free copy of Des Linden’s new memoir, Choosing to Run, with any COROS watch purchase.

Featuring the story of her unforgettable 2018 Boston win and insight into the life of a two-time Olympian, Choosing to Run is an inspirational memoir that covers a personal journey that the athlete has never shared before, until now.

Learn how Linden trains, how she defines her goals and about her deep connection to the most famous marathon in the world.

Simply claim your free book when adding your watch to your cart while supplies last.

