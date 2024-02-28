Build your running plan with a tailored programme ahead of your next big goals

The Joggo app: personalized training redefined

Can you imagine having the expertise of a professional running coach available to you anytime? Joggo offers this elite training experience to everyone. Its plans are tailored to each runner’s fitness level, schedule, and goals, while adapting to individual progress along the way.

Joggo was founded in 2021 by Chris Zibutis, a seasoned Marathon runner and Ironman competitor. Having instructed his many friends to complete their own marathons, Zibutis wanted to help people worldwide achieve their running goals. That’s how Joggo was born.

Building your running plan with Joggo

Your Joggo journey starts with an in-depth quiz to understand your physical condition, lifestyle, habits, and goals—a pivotal step in crafting a plan that’s uniquely yours. Next, after downloading the app, you complete an assessment run so the app can gauge your fitness level and refine your running program. Joggo’s methodical approach means you get a carefully tailored training regimen, minimize the risk of injury, and stay on track with your goals.

Ultimate half-marathon training journey

Joggo currently offers 5K, 10K, and 21K plans. The 21K is an especially significant milestone for every runner and an important stepping stone toward a marathon. Joggo’s 21K plan is crafted meticulously, offering a comprehensive approach that gradually increases endurance and strength.

Beside a structured progression of your weekly mileage, the plan includes a variety of running exercises. Think speed drills, tempo runs, hill runs, intervals, and fartleks. Dynamic training ensures that your body develops fatigue resistance, vital for completing longer distances.

Additionally, the app includes video-guided strength training exercises, available through an in-app purchase. These exercises focus on full-body workouts, emphasizing lower body and core strength, which are vital for improving your running economy and preventing injuries. Movements such as squats, deadlifts, lunges, and core-focused exercises are integrated to build power and durability.

By all means, tapering is taken into account in the Joggo’s 21K plan, allowing your body and mind to recover and replenish energy stores before the big day.

Since personalization is at the heart of Joggo, you also get the flexibility to modify your running days according to changes in your schedule. Plus, bi-weekly evaluation runs ensure that your plan evolves as you do while staying challenging yet attainable. So you can safely advance toward your goal—all the way to the finish line.

Advanced features or why runners love Joggo

Joggo’s core features, including GPS tracking, performance analytics, treadmill mode, and Apple Watch integration, are enhanced by a comprehensive suite of additional features. These elements work together to consolidate all aspects of your training into one seamless experience.

24/7 digital coach support

Struggling with your training? Wondering how to choose the best running gear? Or simply can’t train today? Joggo’s virtual coach chat has all the answers. It can change your data, adjust your schedule, and update your plan in an instant. It’s like chatting to your personal running coach—except it never sleeps.

HRZ training

Heart rate zone (HRZ) training tailors your workout intensity based on your heart rate. The Joggo app harnesses this crucial metric, optimizing your training and helping prevent overexertion and injury. In line with the entire Joggo’s approach, it makes training more personalized, putting you ahead of the game.

Not an average audio coach

No more robotic voices interjecting your runs. Joggo’s friendly and motivational—and voiced by real human—audio guide provides real-time coaching so you can stay focused on your training without having to glance at your phone.

Nutrition to fuel your runs

Based entirely on the foods you love, Joggo creates a weekly meal plan with over 10,000 recipes to choose from, plus a grocery list to match. Take the guesswork out of nutrition and save time for cooking so you can feel your best and focus on training.

Ready to run with Joggo?

Training with Joggo is not just about clocking miles. The app transcends the boundaries of traditional running apps, making it every runner’s first choice. Whether you’re seeking to beat your personal best or training for a demanding race, Joggo’s personalized approach is key to unlocking your best performance.

