The world’s top track and field stars have their sights set on the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary—and high jump phenomenon Armand “Mondo” Duplantis is among those leading the charge. The excitement can already be felt in Hungary, with the nation’s best athletes determined to impact on a global stage. The Hungarian Athletics Federation has been hard at work in the lead-up to 2023, with preparations for the event well underway.

There is much to expect in the months leading up to the event, with Duplantis aiming to set new world records and claim gold at Budapest 2023. The World Championships is the biggest stage in track and field, and there’s no denying that Duplantis will be one of the show’s stars. He has made it clear that he’s ready to take on the challenge of competing at the 2023 championships in Budapest.

Duplantis joins a host of other international athletes who has already begun preparing for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson expressed their eagerness to compete at the event. Duplantis is a male athlete of the year of 2022 after gaining more than 10 million voters worldwide. The Louisiana-born athlete won a similar award in 2020 but could not hold or attend any celebrations because of the pandemic that hit the globe.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest will be one of the most highly anticipated events on the athletics calendar. With Duplantis’s star power added to the mix, it will surely be a thrilling competition. The event is sure to bring the world’s best track and field athletes together in pursuit of glory—and Duplantis will undoubtedly be one to watch as he takes on the challenge of claiming gold at Budapest 2023.

The event will be broadcast live courtesy of Warner Bros Discovery, and World Athletics rights-holders ESPN, and Eurovision Sports television deal that will see the World Athletics Championships beamed to all countries around the world so that you can keep up with all of the action. Eurosport App, Eurosport 1, and Eurosport 2 will all stream the event in Europe.

The nine days event will be aired live in over 45 European territories. ESPN and Eurovision Sport will care for Europe and Africa to distribute World Athletics media rights. Fans from central, east, and south Europe will be able to watch the event live on Eurovision. Sports fanatics from Asia Pacific and Latin America can get their entertainment through Discovery Television.

Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President, is excited about the event. He said: “We look forward to a truly impressive and exciting edition of our flagship event in Budapest.” He also welcomed Warner Bros Discovery’s involvement in the event, saying: “We are delighted to be associated with the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, and we look forward to delivering even more thrilling moments for our global fans.”

The event will run from 19-27th August 2023 in Budapest’s brand-new National Athletics Centre. Another notable thing about this event is that it will be the first to be hosted in Central Europe. Fans in this area and from across the globe are gearing up for a spectacular show in Budapest, culminating with Duplantis’s potential world record-breaking performances.

Duplantis continues to be an ambassador for the sport, with his performances inspiring fans worldwide. As he looks ahead to Budapest 2023, his goal will be to take home gold and set new world records.

The World Athletics Championships in Oregon was one of the best for Fraser-Pryce after winning the 100m. During the 2022 campaign, she also won the 200m and has gained great attention worldwide. Many people expect her to take home another gold medal in Budapest.

Jackson, also from Jamaica, was crowned champion of the 200m in the same event. It was one of their best performances for her, with a Jamaican national record of 21.45. Her performance was impressive, and fans will undoubtedly expect her to do well at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

As for Thompson-Herah, given several injuries that have hindered her career in recent years, she is determined to regain his form and make a massive splash at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. She will look to replicate his performance from 2020 and will be a force to be reckoned with. In 2022, she finished seventh in the 200m final, which many fans did not expect. However, she has hinted that fans should expect the best in this coming event after recovering from injuries. It should be noted that Thomson-Herah is the fastest woman alive, with a world record of 10.45.

Many online casinos like Unibet and Betway in the UK have already started taking bets on the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Fans can pick their favourites to win gold while they wait for the action to unfold. Regardless of who takes home the gold, one thing is for sure: it will be an entertaining event. These sportsbooks offer competitive odds on the event so fans can get in on the action early.

The countdown has begun, and athletics fans worldwide are set on the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. With Duplantis and the world’s greatest athletes ready to take on the challenge, it promises an event like no other. Budapest is sure to be abuzz with excitement when the event rolls around. Athletes like Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, and Thompson-Herah are also set to make a splash in athletics. Fans should expect an exciting event with plenty of thrills and spills. It will be an excellent opportunity for fans to follow their favorite athletes and cheer them on as they compete for gold.

As the countdown to Budapest 2023 begins, one thing is sure: The world’s most outstanding track and field stars are already switching on for a battle that’s sure to be spectacular. With Duplantis leading the charge, expect fireworks in Hungary this year. Who will come out on top? Only time will tell. But one thing is sure—it will be a showdown of the highest caliber.