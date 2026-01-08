Doha Marathon by Ooredoo set for record participation

Qatari event is set to welcome 20,000 participants, featuring expanded community initiatives and a QR 1 million prize pool.

As race day approaches, Ooredoo hosted a recap press conference at the Fairmont Hotel, presenting final updates for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026, set to take place on Friday January 16, at Hotel Park along Doha’s Corniche.

Opening the press conference, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, shared key highlights of the upcoming edition, outlining the event’s growth, international recognition, and community impact.

“As we prepare to welcome 20,000 runners from 160 nationalities, including 2,200 international participants travelling from outside Qatar, our focus is not only on delivering a world-class sporting event, but on creating an experience that reflects Qatar’s values of inclusion, care, and collective pride,” said Al-Kuwari.

A race for every age and level

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 features five race categories, offering opportunities for runners of all ages and abilities across the 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42km distances.

Free entry continues to be offered to participants with disabilities for races up to 21km, reinforcing the marathon’s inclusive approach. The popular ‘Al Adaam’ category also returns for the fourth consecutive year, dedicated exclusively to Qatari runners, with special cash prizes awarded to top finishers in recognition of local talent and national pride.

Community-focused initiatives will once again take centre stage, including the Kids’ Fun Run and the Blue Race, held on Thursday January 15, in collaboration with the Autism Parents Platform. The Blue Race offers a dedicated and supportive environment for children with autism, reflecting the marathon’s commitment to accessibility and meaningful participation.

Runner experience, new features and awards

The runner experience begins well before race day. From January 13-16, the Marathon Village at Hotel Park will serve as the central hub for participants and visitors alike. Open daily from 3-9pm, it will host race kit collection, alongside family-friendly activities, live entertainment, wellness zones, and food and beverage outlets, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

On race day, the marathon route begins and ends at Hotel Park, offering runners scenic views of Doha’s iconic Corniche skyline. Participants will have access to hydration stations every 3km, on-site medical coverage, volunteer support, and comprehensive safety protocols throughout the course.

During the press conference, Moza Khalid Al-Muhannadi, Member of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, added: “For many runners, this marathon represents a personal milestone — whether it’s their first race, a new distance, or a moment shared with family and friends. To mark this achievement, we introduced optional medal engraving this year at the Marathon Village, allowing participants to personalise their finisher medals with their name, race category, and finishing time, creating a meaningful keepsake of the experience.”

All runners will also receive official timing certificates featuring their name, race category, and finish time. In addition, the marathon has partnered with Sportograf, a leading international sports photography platform, to capture professional action images along the route and at the finish line.

The 2026 edition will feature a total prize pool of more than QR 1,000,000 (£204,000) across race categories. In addition, two Toyota Prado 2026 vehicles, provided by Al Abdulghani Motors, will be raffled among finishers. The awards ceremony will take place on Friday January 16, at 10:30am at the Marathon Village, bringing race week to a memorable close.

Logistics, traffic and safety coordination

Safety and traffic management remain a top priority for the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026, with a comprehensive plan in place in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities.

On the ground, marshals and volunteers will guide runners and spectators, ensuring adherence to designated routes and safety protocols.

Free parking will be available at Ashghal, Kahramaa, DECC, and the Ministry of Municipality, while paid parking options will be available at City Centre and Gate Mall. Participants and spectators are encouraged to carpool or use designated drop-off points where possible to help ease traffic flow.

As race day draws near, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 promises achievements, inspiration, and a sense of unity that extend well beyond the finish line, marking another meaningful chapter in the marathon’s growing legacy.