COROS Wearables Inc., makers of GPS sports wearables and training software for multi-sport athletes, today announced the launch of the PACE 3, its latest performance-focused sport wearable and successor to The PACE 2, which packs an even more powerful punch.

Improving on its legendary predecessor in every way, the COROS PACE 3 includes:

Next-Generation GPS – A redesigned All Systems satellite chipset with optional Dual Frequency will keep your GPS data accurate, even in the most challenging circumstances, like high-rise cities or deep within the forest.

Go the Distance and Beyond – With a Longer Battery Life of 38 hours of Continuous GPS tracking or 24 Days of Continuous Daily Use, PACE 3 maximizes time on your wrist and minimizes time spent charging.

Follow Your Own Path – Go beyond your neighborhood and run confidently with a suite of powerful tools, including Breadcrumb Navigation and Turn-By-Turn Alerts.

Transflective Always On Touchscreen Display – Enhances visibility in bright sunlight, with an Always On Display and Night Mode for easy readability, even in the dark.

Music Playback – Download and playback MP3 Music directly from your watch and listen on your Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Next-Gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor – Accurate Heart Rate Data, Sleep Tracking, SpO2, and Wear Detection.

– Accurate Heart Rate Data, Sleep Tracking, SpO2, and Wear Detection. New Activity Modes – Hiking, Trail Running, Ski, XC Ski, and Snowboard. COROS PACE 3 provides an extensive range of activity modes that are optimized for accurate measurement.

– Hiking, Trail Running, Ski, XC Ski, and Snowboard. COROS PACE 3 provides an extensive range of activity modes that are optimized for accurate measurement. 24/7 Comfort – Super-light with a sleek body and weighing just 30g, the COROS PACE 3 is made to be worn all day and night in completely distraction-free comfort.

“For years, COROS has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible; our PACE 2 set the industry standard with innovative features backed by a top-notch training system and has continued to be worn by many of the world’s top athletes,” says Lewis Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of COROS Wearables.

“With the launch of the COROS PACE 3, we are renewing our commitment to everyone who wants to improve their athletic performance by giving them the best equipment, with even more features enabling them to continue training hard to be their best.”

The COROS PACE 3 will launch in 5 variants: White Nylon, White Silicone, Black Nylon, Black Silicone, and the PACE 3 Track Edition, with an MSRP price of 229 USD, 249 EUR, 219 GBP, 329 CAD, 399 AUD.

Orders can be placed on COROS.com, COROS Authorized Distributors and Retailers, and Amazon, with shipping to customers expected to begin the week of September 5.

The COROS PACE 3 Track Edition will be available to order from COROS.com in October 2023.

More than a watch

All COROS PACE 3 users also get unlimited free access to the range of COROS Training Solutions:

COROS EvoLab: A revamped sports science platform revolutionizing how athletes receive personalized fitness, fatigue, and performance evaluations to help maximize training efforts and efficiently achieve fitness goals.

COROS Training Hub: An Advanced training analysis tool with direct communication with your coach.

COROS Coaches: Real coaches. Real advice. Personalized Guidance from COROS’ Team of Experts.

COROS Training Plans and Workouts: From 5km to Ultra. Created by you, your coach, or COROS Pro Athletes like Emelie Forsberg, Kilian Jornet, and Molly Seidel.

COROS has also announced that the PACE 2, originally released in August 2020, is set to receive new activity modes, including Trail Running, Hiking, Skiing, Snowboarding, XC Ski, and further feature enhancements in a firmware update later this year.

The launch of PACE 3 comes after a busy month for COROS, which saw the release of several new firmware and product updates to its offering. The August Feature Update brought Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Custom Watch Faces, and Stryd’s Next Gen Metrics to all COROS users, and the release of the COROS APEX 2 Pro Chamonix Edition, a 3000-unit limited edition colourway sought to “recognise one of the greatest places on earth to train and trail-blaze”.

In addition, COROS is exhibiting at UTMB 2023, from August 28 to September 3, where many of the brand’s Pro Athletes, including Emelie Forsberg, Blandine L’hirondel, Tim Tollefson, Ludovic Pommeret, Thibaut Baronian, Jon Albon, Petter Engdahl and more will be racing.