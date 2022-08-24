AW promotion

It is safe to say that most parents want their children to do a sport, any sport, during their childhood. That is perfectly understandable especially when you consider how many health benefits there are when it comes to sport. But many parents do not know which sport is best for their little ones.

Sure, the most popular options are basketball, soccer and football. But those are not the only sports your child can do. There is also the queen of all sports, athletics. Today we are going to show you 5 reasons why your child should do athletics.

It teaches children equality

One of the best things when it comes to athletics is that it teaches children that everyone is equal. For example, if there are 10 runners, it does not matter what their social aspects are. They are all equal while they run. A poor child can beat a rich child in a race rather easily. Their social status is not important. The difference in classes is an issue today and parents have the responsibility to teach their children that everyone is equal. Athletics is one of the best ways to do that.

It teaches children fundamental movement skills

If you are a parent, you definitely know what FMS or fundamental movement skills are. Those are skills like walking, running, and jumping. Those skills are important because when a child learns them, their life becomes much easier. Also, many experts believe that the fundamental movement skills can increase the probability of a long-term active life by 20%. As a parent, you definitely want your child to live a healthy and long life.

It teaches children healthy habits

Many people consider athletics to be a simple sport. Compared to soccer and basketball, it is, but it also teaches children healthy habits. Running is simple, but when children run every single day of the week, they learn the importance of exercise. They see that running helps them be healthy and that is a rather important life lesson. If you want to do your child a favour, make sure they do athletics.

It teaches them hard work

There are many sports that are fun. Even though there is nothing wrong with children doing a fun sport, those sports usually do not teach them hard work. That is especially true when it comes to younger children. If you want your child to know the importance of hard work, then you should help them do athletics. If children want to achieve something in this sport, they need to work hard every single day of the week. They cannot simply count on their talent. That is why athletics teaches children hard work.

The final word

It is not important what sport your child does, they need to like it. That is the only way they will enjoy it. That is why, if you want your child to do athletics, find a way to make them like it.