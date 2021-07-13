Governing body unveil how they intend to take the sport forward over the next decade, in what is being called “the Age of the Athlete”

The creation of a new Performance and Innovation Centre, a discipline-specific approach to coaching, competition and officiating, plus the aspiration to more than double revenues are all features of the UK Athletics (UKA) Operational Plan for 2021-2032, which was launched today (July 13).

The governing body’s intentions of how to take the sport forward over the coming decade have been published following a “widespread consultation with stakeholders including athletes, coaches, officials, Sport England and UK Sport, partners and competition providers”.

It follows on from last year’s launch of ‘Athletics Unified’, a vision for athletics which was created in partnership with the Home Country Athletics Federations – Athletics Northern Ireland, England Athletics, Scottish Athletics and Welsh Athletics.

The UKA Operational Plan 2021-2032 outlines how the governing body aims to deliver the goals set out by Athletics Unified, with the new era being hailed as the “Age of the Athlete”.

Since her appointment as UKA Chief Executive, Joanna Coates has spoken at length about putting the athletes first and doing that is one of the “three key pillars” – Athlete First, Superstructure and Commercial Edge – which underpin the strategy.

Part of Athlete First will see the National Performance Institute in Loughborough transformed into the UKA Performance and Innovation Centre, while there will be a network of between seven and nine regional hubs to further support athlete and coach partnerships.

Superstucture will see coaching, competition and officiating following a discipline-specific approach and there will be “a commitment to ethical decision-making and to transforming the culture of the sport. Clear standards will be set so that everyone knows what they are and what is expected of them by the sport, ensuring compliance throughout the entirety of the system.”

The Commercial Edge strategy, which aims to take revenues from a baseline of £7.4million to £16.6million by 2031-32, will be based around long-term partnerships and plans to increase engagement in the sport through digital media. There is the intention to find additional funding for safeguarding and coaching, as well as plans to create “an events series that

bridges the gap between British Championships and Diamond League”. This will be in conjunction with the aspiration to host world and European events.

Coates said: “I am delighted to share the UKA Operational Plan with the sport today. I also want to thank everyone in the athletics community who helped us develop this plan by taking part in focus groups, webinars and other stakeholder events.

“Today we set out an ambitious future for athletics in the UK and have demonstrated how we will support the delivery of Athletics Unified. We have set ourselves bold challenges; change may not always be easy but it is possible and often the biggest rewards come from meeting such challenges together.”

