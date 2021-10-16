World 1500m champion and coach Bernard Ouma to talk at British Milers’ Club event on the European Endurance Conference weekend in Leeds

Timothy Cheruiyot, the reigning world 1500m champion and Olympic silver medallist, will talk about the secrets of his success at a British Milers’ Club coaching day at Leeds Beckett University on Sunday November 14.

Cheruiyot, who has run 3:28.28 for 1500m, will be joined by his coach Bernard Ouma at an event which is part of a wider European Endurance Conference.

Neville Taylor, one of the BMC coaches organising the day, says: “We have put together a great programme with UK and overseas presenters.

“We see it has a benefit to both coaches and athletes and it forms part of the BMC’s coach education strategy.

“Apart from a full day of presentations there are two practical training sessions with international coaches and major championship medallists.”

The day, which is supported by England Athletics at the university’s Headingley Campus, begins with an introduction from Tim Brennan and a talk from Norman Poole on “aspects of the 800m”. James Thie will then give a lecture entitled “The Coach!” before an 11am practical session led by David Lowes, Andy Henderson and Mark Vile.

After lunch Cheruiyot and Ouma will speak with Geoff Wightman in front of the audience.

Thie will then interview Andy Young, the coach of Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie, before another practical session involving Becky Lyne and Marilyn Okoro as they explain their “Gracefull Running” philosophy.

Attendance costs £40 and this includes lunch. Please email Taylor at [email protected].

Taking part in the training sessions is free but lunch is not provided. If you are interested in this option email Lowes on [email protected] before the October 31 deadline.

The event is part of a wider European Athletics Conference over the weekend that begins on Friday November 12. The theme is “achieving excellence in healthy endurance environments” and includes lectures from Dr Arturo Casado, the 2010 European 1500m champion from Spain, Professor Andy Jones, Helen Clitheroe, Andi Drake, Alyson Dixon and a question and answer session with Liz McColgan.

