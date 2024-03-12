Mouthwatering clash in the Bowerman Mile in Eugene on May 25 pits the Olympic champion against the world gold medallist and US record-holder

Just over two months before the Olympics in Paris, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse will go head to head in the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene on May 25.

After a winter of trash talk between Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen and world champion Kerr in particular, it will be the chance to settle some scores in an early-summer showdown at this Diamond League event.

Ingebrigtsen returns to Pre Classic for the seventh time to defend his 2023 Bowerman Mile title, which also earned him the Diamond League Final trophy at last year’s event. His 3:43.73 win last year was a Norwegian record, meet record and was the third-fastest mile ever run as he finished narrowly ahead of Nuguse, who ran an American record of 3:43.97.

Kerr is fresh from winning the world indoor 3000m title in Glasgow, where he beat Nuguse into second place. This will be the Briton’s debut in the Pre Classic.

Named in honour of legendary coach Bill Bowerman, the Pre Classic’s signature event has produced 389 sub-4:00 mile performances in its history.

