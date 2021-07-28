Sprinter clocked 9.84 for 100m recently but now won’t race in the Tokyo Games after steroid positive which he says was caused by eating contaminated meat

Alex Wilson, the Swiss sprinter who ran faster than the European 100m record with 9.84 in the United States this month, will not be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after an anti-doping rule violation was reinstated.

The 30-year-old was provisionally suspended by Anti-Doping Switzerland in April after testing positive for the steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test in March.

Wilson, however, insists he is innocent and argues that the positive test was caused by contaminated beef that he ate in a Jamaican restaurant in the United States.

The ban was lifted in Switzerland but World Athletics subsequently appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which then re-imposed the ban.

He was due to race in the 100m and 200m at the Olympics.