Sprinter clocked 9.84 for 100m recently but now won’t race in the Tokyo Games after steroid positive which he says was caused by eating contaminated meat
Alex Wilson, the Swiss sprinter who ran faster than the European 100m record with 9.84 in the United States this month, will not be able to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after an anti-doping rule violation was reinstated.
The 30-year-old was provisionally suspended by Anti-Doping Switzerland in April after testing positive for the steroid trenbolone in an out-of-competition test in March.
Wilson, however, insists he is innocent and argues that the positive test was caused by contaminated beef that he ate in a Jamaican restaurant in the United States.
The ban was lifted in Switzerland but World Athletics subsequently appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which then re-imposed the ban.
He was due to race in the 100m and 200m at the Olympics.
CAS said: “The Panel concluded that the provisional suspension imposed on the Athlete on 28 April 2021 should not have been lifted by the Disciplinary Chamber of Swiss Olympic,.
“It follows that the decision of the disciplinary chamber of Swiss Olympic dated 2 July 2021 is set aside and the provisional suspension shall be reinstated with immediate effect.”
Brett Clothier, head of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said: “The AIU has the responsibility for overseeing all national-level cases alongside the cases in its direct jurisdiction. We were not satisfied with the national-level decision to lift the mandatory provisional suspension on the athlete and so together with WADA we appealed the decision.
“Today’s ruling by the CAS Ad Hoc division is the right outcome and demonstrates a proper application of the rules. This case reflects the AIU’s commitment to protecting the interests of clean athletes and ensuring a level-playing field in Tokyo.”
