Japanese organisers enjoy major coup by attracting two of the biggest stars in the sport for their March 3 event

Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan will attempt to maintain her unbeaten record in the marathon when she races in Tokyo for the first time on March 3. The Japanese event also sees the return of Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, the course record-holder with 2:02:40 from 2022.

The duo, who are both part of the NN Running Team, clearly think the timing of the event is ideal as they build toward the Paris Olympics. Kipchoge, for example, will be going for his third Olympic marathon title in the French capital in August.

The news will come as a disappointment to London, who would have loved to have got Kipchoge back into their race on April 23 along with 2023 women’s winner Hassan. It will also make for a busy weekend of athletics because March 3 is the final day of the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Kipchoge said: “I have good memories in Japan. I won my Olympic gold medal there and ran the course record in the Tokyo Marathon. Last time, I was grateful for the organisation to organise the event during such a difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My aim was to set the course record and it was great to achieve that. I feel good working towards my next race in Tokyo. For me, it is the perfect preparation towards my aim to win my third consecutive Olympic title next summer in Paris.”

Kipchoge turned 39 last month but has still been in great form recently with his fifth victory in the Berlin Marathon in September in 2:02:42.

Hassan won in London on her debut in April and then took the women’s victory in Chicago in October too in 2:13:44. The course record in Tokyo is 2:16:02 held by Brigid Kosgei from 2022.