Join British supermiler Steve Cram and other experts for world-class training tips and advice to help you unlock your running in lockdown
Join Steve Cram and his team of experts as the hugely popular Steve Cram Training Camp goes virtual!
Receive top-class training tips and advice from the comfort of your own home, wherever you are in the world, during a special webinar session where you will virtually meet with former world record-holder and Olympic medallist Cram and experts in coaching, nutrition, strength and conditioning and more. Unlock your running in lockdown!
What? Steve Cram Virtual Training Camp
When? Saturday February 27, 14:00-16:30 GMT
Where? From the comfort of your own home
Cost: £25
Ticket holders will be emailed ahead of the event with a link to join the Zoom webinar and details for submitting advance questions to the speakers.
Whether you’re a beginner, club runner or just seeking some tips on how to keep fit, look after your body or improve your 10km or marathon time, the Steve Cram Training Camps cater for you.
This virtual session will cover training during and after lockdown, maintaining motivation, strength and conditioning without the gym, nutrition advice and home body maintenance, while special guests – including multiple European and Commonwealth medallist Laura Weightman – will share insight into their own journey.
Sign up as an individual and join a virtual group of like-minded people or make it an event for the whole household to tune in together and access a wealth of experience and advice.
Expert speakers
Steve Cram
Steve Cram Training Camps head coach
Who will share his expertise and act as event host
Lewis Moses
New Levels Coaching founder
On how to reset your goals and maintain motivation
Gemma Hillier-Moses
International athlete and coach with New Levels Coaching
On how to reset your goals and maintain motivation
Dane Mitchell
Head of strength & conditioning, Leeds Beckett University
On training with limited equipment and the lessons we can learn from elite athletes
Louise Sutton
Head of sport and exercise nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
On how lockdown has affected eating and drinking habits
Paul Hobrough
AW’s resident physio and owner of ichatPhysio
On home body maintenance and online tools
Ben Smith
Founder of The 401 Foundation
On the importance of mental health, coping mechanisms and communication
Louise Minchin
Journalist and triathlete
Q&A
Laura Weightman
International athlete
Q&A
