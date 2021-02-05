Join British supermiler Steve Cram and other experts for world-class training tips and advice to help you unlock your running in lockdown

Join Steve Cram and his team of experts as the hugely popular Steve Cram Training Camp goes virtual!

Receive top-class training tips and advice from the comfort of your own home, wherever you are in the world, during a special webinar session where you will virtually meet with former world record-holder and Olympic medallist Cram and experts in coaching, nutrition, strength and conditioning and more. Unlock your running in lockdown!

What? Steve Cram Virtual Training Camp

When? Saturday February 27, 14:00-16:30 GMT

Where? From the comfort of your own home

Cost: £25

Ticket holders will be emailed ahead of the event with a link to join the Zoom webinar and details for submitting advance questions to the speakers.

Whether you’re a beginner, club runner or just seeking some tips on how to keep fit, look after your body or improve your 10km or marathon time, the Steve Cram Training Camps cater for you.

This virtual session will cover training during and after lockdown, maintaining motivation, strength and conditioning without the gym, nutrition advice and home body maintenance, while special guests – including multiple European and Commonwealth medallist Laura Weightman – will share insight into their own journey.

Sign up as an individual and join a virtual group of like-minded people or make it an event for the whole household to tune in together and access a wealth of experience and advice.

Expert speakers

Steve Cram

Steve Cram Training Camps head coach

Who will share his expertise and act as event host

Lewis Moses

New Levels Coaching founder

On how to reset your goals and maintain motivation

Gemma Hillier-Moses

International athlete and coach with New Levels Coaching

On how to reset your goals and maintain motivation

Dane Mitchell

Head of strength & conditioning, Leeds Beckett University

On training with limited equipment and the lessons we can learn from elite athletes

Louise Sutton

Head of sport and exercise nutrition, Leeds Beckett University

On how lockdown has affected eating and drinking habits

Paul Hobrough

AW’s resident physio and owner of ichatPhysio

On home body maintenance and online tools

Ben Smith

Founder of The 401 Foundation

On the importance of mental health, coping mechanisms and communication

Louise Minchin

Journalist and triathlete

Q&A

Laura Weightman

International athlete

Q&A

Laura Weightman photo credit Getty Images for British Athletics

