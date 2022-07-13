“The AIU collected the sample from Mr Amos during an out-of-competition test on the 4 June 2022,” the statement read. “The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding today, 12 July 2022.

“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and his mandatory provisional suspension this afternoon in Eugene. He was scheduled to participate in the 800m heats on 20 July.”

Amos is an Olympic silver medallist, Commonwealth champion and triple African champion over 800m.

He holds the record for the fastest losing time in an 800m race, when his 1:41.73 – which puts him joint third on the all-time list with Sebastian Coe – wasn’t enough to stop an utterly imperious David Rudisha at London 2012. Rudisha clocked a stunning world record of 1:40.91, a mark that no one has got close to today.

Amos was 18 when he ran his 1:41.73 in London and it still stands as the world under-20 record.

A decade on, he went into the World Championships in Oregon with a season’s best of 1:44.92. Amos finished eighth in the Olympic 800m final in Tokyo, although he did record last year’s world lead of 1:42.91 at the Monaco Diamond League.

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE