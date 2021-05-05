World record-holder faces world champion Sam Kendricks and world medallist Piotr Lisek at the Müller Grand Prix Gateshead on May 23

The three medallists from the World Championships in Doha are set to go head to head in the opening Wanda Diamond League event of 2021 in just over a fortnight’s time.

On that occasion in the Qatari capital in 2019, Sam Kendricks successfully defended the title he won in London in 2017 with Mondo Duplantis finishing runner-up and Piotr Lisek taking bronze.

But the Swedish star Duplantis, who is still only 21, has since gone from strength to strength, which means a fascinating clash is in store at Gateshead International Stadium this month.

“I have great memories of vaulting in the UK,” said Duplantis. “My first World Championships was in London four years ago and I set a world record of 6.18m in Glasgow just over a year ago.

“I’ve heard the women’s pole vault world record has been broken a few times in Gateshead over the years so if we get good conditions then hopefully we can clear some good heights. The support is always good at British meetings and it’s another important event on the road to Tokyo.”

Daniela Bartova of the Czech Republic set a women’s world record of 4.14m at Gateshead in 1995 while Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia set world marks of 4.82m in 2003 and 4.87m in 2004 at the same venue.

Kendricks said: “The United Kingdom loves athletics. When you get to jump for people who love the sport, you can feel it! It has been the site of some of my greatest achievements – the Anniversary Games, World Cup and World Championships have all been good to me with gold medals and I am happy to return.”

The American added: “Mondo’s greatest achievements have also come in the same areas, with his keynote world record being just north in Glasgow indoors. We love to compete together and always bring the best from one another.

“He is extremely hard to beat these days, and I love the challenge of world champion jumping against the world record-holder!”

“I’ve competed in the UK a number of times – in London, Birmingham and Glasgow – and it’s always good support there from a knowledgeable crowd. I’m looking forward to competing in Gateshead on 23rd May in this important Olympic year. A strong line-up is being assembled but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Poland’s Lisek said: “I’ve competed in the UK a number of times – in London, Birmingham and Glasgow – and it’s always good support there from a knowledgeable crowd. I’m looking forward to competing in Gateshead in this important Olympic year. A strong line-up is being assembled but I’m ready for the challenge.”

UK record-holder Harry Coppell and fellow Brit Charlie Myers are also in the line-up. They are both from northern England too and were naturally delighted when they heard the Diamond League was moving from Morocco to Gateshead in North East England due to the coronavirus.

Coppell, who set a national record of 5.85m at the Müller British Athletics Championships in Manchester last September, said: “If you’d said this time last year that we’d have the world’s best vaulters all in Gateshead for a competition like this, no one would have believed it.

“It’s brilliant that everyone’s coming over and for myself and Charlie to have the opportunity to jump in a Diamond League on home soil is great.”

Last week the organisers announced that Dina Asher-Smith would be competing in the 100m, too, against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Sha’Carri Richardson. However this will not now be the Brit’s first race of the season. Instead she will race in Savona, Italy, over 200m on May 13.

