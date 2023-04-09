Veteran distance runner clocks underpar 30:41 in road race in Gabon ahead of London Marathon on April 23

Fans of Mo Farah were left worrying about his form and fitness ahead of the TCS London Marathon later this month after the 10-time global track champion finished seventh in 30:41 in the Port-Gentil 10km in Gabon, west Africa, on Saturday (April 8).

Farah, who turned 40 a fortnight earlier, ran his first 5km in 14:31 and second 5km in 16:10 in a race won by Vincent Kipkemboi of Kenya in 28:11.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenyan, meanwhile, won the women’s race in 32:13.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, president of Gabon, said: “Port-Gentil’s 10km is Africa’s fastest race and also a great popular sports event. We thank the huge champion Mo Farah and the other 13,000 participants for having honoured us of their presence.”

Farah is set to toe the line in the London Marathon in two weeks’ time against a top-class men’s field that includes Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese, Mosinet Geremew, Amos Kipruto and Tamirat Tola, plus British hopes Emile Cairess, Phil Sesemann, Weynay Ghebresilasie and Chris Thompson.

Farah has been training in Ethiopia in the run-up to the event in Gabon and this was his first race since clocking 61:49 to win the Big Half in London last September. He was due to run the London Marathon last October, but withdrew in race week due to a hip injury.

Farah holds the British marathon record with 2:05:11 set when winning the Chicago Marathon in 2018.

