As Mo Farah winds down his long and successful career this month, the 40-year-old will attempt to win the The Big Half for the fourth time on Sunday (Sept 3).

Farah won the inaugural Big Half in 2018 and also took victory in 2019 and 2022. But now in the twilight of his career he faces a tough domestic field this weekend.

Fellow competitors include Andy Butchart, Jack Rowe, Jonny Mellor, Mahamed Mahamed, Mo Aadan, Phil Sesemann, Andy Heyes, Calum Johnson, Zak Mahamed and Ellis Cross.

Farah’s last race was in April when he finished ninth in the London Marathon in 2:10:28. The Big Half will be his final competitive outing in his home city, whereas seven days later (Sept 10) he brings the curtain down on his career with another half-marathon at the Great North Run.

“It will be bittersweet, knowing it will be the last time I race competitively in my home town,” he said, “but it’s always such a great day and I know the London crowds will be cheering me on, as they always do.”

"As a young boy, if you said to me 'Mo, you'd become a world or Olympic champion one day', I wouldn't have quite believed you."

The women’s race includes in-form Calli Thackery plus Sam Harrison, Steph Twell, Clara Evans, Lucy Reid, Lily Partridge, Naomi Mitchell, Lauren Heyes, Anya Culling, Holly Archer and Rose Harvey.

The Big Half is the British Athletics trial race for the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia, on October 1. The top three finishers in both the elite men and elite women’s race will win a spot on the GB team providing they have the qualifying time (62:30 for men and 71:30 for women).

Mellor is the only man in the field already with the qualifying time while Harrison and Thackery have the qualifying time in the women’s race. Farah, however, is highly unlikely to be interested in selection for Riga.

Two days after 1500m victory in Zurich, Sammi Kinghorn and 2022 Big Half winner Eden Rainbow-Cooper lead the women’s wheelchair race line-up in London with the men’s wheelchair field led by Danny Sidbury, defending champion David Weir and John Boy Smith.

The 13.1-mile route starts on The Highway by Tower Bridge and finishes beside the historic Cutty Sark in Greenwich after passing through four London boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Southwark, Lewisham and Greenwich.

The event is live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website from 8:10-10:30am.

