World relay medallist hopes she and her twin sister Lina can help others after speaking out about living with Multiple Sclerosis

Laviai Nielsen would like she and her twin sister to represent “a beacon of hope” to people going through their own challenges, after both recently spoke out about living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Two weeks after her sibling and fellow international athlete Lina revealed she has had the condition which affects the brain and the spinal cord, after her 400m heat on Monday evening the 26-year-old spoke about being diagnosed with the same disease last summer.

Talking about it has helped and the number of supportive messages which have come the Nielsens’ way since has provided motivation to be of service to others.

“I feel confident now that my sister has done it,” Laviai told AW, when asked how she had felt about voicing the news. “Before she spoke out, it was kind of daunting but we’ve had so many positive messages saying that we’re role models and inspirations, which is hard to believe.

“We’re taking that very seriously, though, and hope to be a beacon of hope for anyone not just going through MS but any difficulties or chronic illnesses.”

MS can damage nerves and cause a number of debilitating symptoms, which include numbness or weakness in the limbs, a lack of co-ordination, vision problems, slurred speech and dizziness.

On Monday evening Laviai had said: “I got diagnosed last year, two days before I flew to the Olympics, which was great for my mental health. I saw Lina when she got diagnosed when she was 17 and she went through a really dark period. No 17-year-old should have to face that.

“I saw her face depression. I looked back at the nine years she had and thought ‘I’m going to be ok’. I’ve got the most perfect example right in front of me. I dealt with it in my own way, but ever since it’s been really positive and we’ve helped each other through it all.”

In terms of how badly she has been affected, Laviai added: “The only thing I had last year was I would be affected by heat. I would get pins and needles or a numb feeling down my left side. So I spoke to her [Lina] about it and said ‘could it be what you have’?

“Luckily, I haven’t had any severe symptoms. It hasn’t hindered my training or my performance, so I consider myself quite lucky.”

The emotional toll of revealing her illness must have been significant but, barely a few hours after her disclosure, Laviai Nielsen was offering no excuses about being unable to progress from the 400m semi-finals.

A season’s best of 51.53 was not enough for the three-time world 4x400m medallist to keep hopes of a first major individual honour alive, and she said: “I know I shouldn’t take these moments for granted but I expected more of myself today. I probably just let the occasion get to me a little bit.

“Last summer, when I got diagnosed, it was hard to compartmentalise the two [the diagnosis and competing] but this year I’ve gotten really good at switching off. I had a task to do today, and that was making the final. That’s all that was in my head. Now that we’ve spoken out about it, you can kind of park it and get on with everything else.

“I think the more people message us and say, ‘How are you doing this?’ and that we’ve done so well, it sinks in a bit more because I think when you’re in athletics, and you’re training and you’re performing, you just always take some next thing and not worrying about what’s going on around you.”

British champion Vicky Ohuruogu did progress to the 400m final as an automatic qualifier, recording her sixth outdoor PB for the distance this year with a run of 50.50 for second spot in the second semi-final and third-fastest overall. Nicole Yeargin did not progress, however, following a run of 52.09 for fifth in heat three.

In the men’s 400m semi-finals, defending champion Matthew Hudson-Smith qualified for Wednesday’s final with the minimum of fuss, winning the opening heat in 44.98. He was joined by Alex Haydock-Wilson, second in heat two with 45.45.

Defending champion Laura Muir, meanwhile, secured safe passage to Friday’s final of the women’s 1500m, winning the opening heat in 4:06.40. She was joined by fellow Britons Katie Snowden (4:03.76) and Ellie Baker, who clocked a PB of 4:04.90 in heat two. Melissa Courtney-Bryant did not join them after a run of 4:09.11.

In the field, the Olympic, world and European champion Malaika Mihambo looked in ominous form, finishing long jump qualification way out in front with a best leap of 6.99m, 10cm ahead of Ukrainian Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk. Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers also progressed, thanks to a jump of 6.60m and was joined in the final by compatriot Jahisha Thomas (6.57m). Abigail Irozuru did not go through after reaching 6.15m.