World 1500m champion tackles longer distance in Glasgow as he joins fellow Scots Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir in global event on home soil

After weeks of speculation, Josh Kerr will run the 3000m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on March 1-3. Along with fellow Scottish middle-distance runners Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir, it guarantees there will be plenty of home interest at the event in the Emirates Arena in less than two weeks’ time.

Kerr set a world record for two miles of 8:00.67 at the Millrose Games last week but as reigning world 1500m champion it was thought he might opt for the metric mile in Glasgow. However, he will now test his winter fitness over 3000m with rivals likely to include Yared Nuguse, who won the US title in Albuquerque this weekend, plus Ethiopians Selemon Barega and world record-holder Lamecha Girma.

Reekie and Muir were more expected members of the squad after winning UK titles in Birmingham on Sunday. Reekie set a championship record of 1:58.24 in the 800m while Muir stormed to a clear win in the 3000m.

Molly Caudery will be aiming to make the podium in the women’s pole vault after her brilliant indoor form lately.

Cindy Sember and Tade Ojora won UK titles over the weekend in the sprint hurdles and will be hoping to make an impact in Glasgow. Laviai Nielsen is not only picked in the individual 400m but is part of a strong 4x400m squad that includes sister Lina.

Morgan Lake will also contend for medals in the high jump, whereas Jeremiah Azu will be flying the flag for Britain in the 60m in Glasgow.

Adam Fogg and Callum Elson will run the 1500m despite being pipped to the post by Piers Copeland in an exciting UK indoor final. Copeland does not have the qualifying mark so is not in the squad.

The full Great Britain & Northern Ireland team is as follows.

Women – 60m hurdles: Cindy Sember; 400: Laviai Nielsen; 800: Jemma Reekie; Isabelle Boffey, 1500: Georgia Bell, Revee Walcott-Nolan; 3000m: Laura Muir; High jump: Morgan Lake; Pole vault: Molly Caudery; 4x400m: Hannah Brier, Hannah Kelly, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi

Men – 60: Jeremiah Azu; 60m hurdles: Tade Ojora; David King; 1500: Adam Fogg, Callum Elson; 3000: Josh Kerr

UK Athletics say they have prioritised medal hopes when picking the team. The squad might grow in size, too, as there is the chance athletes might be added later this week if they place highly enough in the world rankings. Shot putters Amelia Stricker and Scott Lincoln fall into this category.

There is no Neil Gourley in the 1500m, though. The Scottish athlete had a wild card entry but is out with injury.

READ MORE: Reekie sends message to World Indoors rivals

“Once World Athletics have finalised the final Road to Glasgow rankings later this week, those athletes who have the required ranking and have met the UKA requirements outlined in the selection policy will be announced, and we look forward to confirming our home championship team for next month.”

» Subscribe to AW magazine here