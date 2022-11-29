Norway announces big names in strong team for European Cross Country Championships in Turin

Reigning European cross-country champions Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal will defend their titles in Turin, Italy, on December 11.

Ingebrigtsen won the senior men’s title last year in Dublin ahead of Aras Kaya of Turkey and Jimmy Gressier of France to add to the four titles he won as an under-20 from 2016-2019.

The 22-year-old is also the reigning Olympic 1500m and world 5000m champion and will be joined in Turin by brothers Filip and Henrik Ingebrigtsen.

Henrik won the under-23 title 10 years ago while Filip captured the senior title in 2018.

Grøvdal took the women’s senior title 12 months ago ahead of Meraf Bahta of Sweden and Alina Reh of Germany.

The 32-year-old is also a former European under-20 champion from 2009, she is a three-time Olympian and earlier this year broke Ingrid Kristiansen’s long-standing Norwegian 5000m record with 14:31.07 in Oslo.

Spain has also named a strong team for the event led by world 1500m bronze medallist Mohamed Katir.

