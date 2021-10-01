Josh Griffiths and father Nick are set to challenge Tommy and Eoin Hughes’ world record for the fastest marathon by a father and son

As one of the leading British contenders in this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon, Josh Griffiths is aiming to earn selection for one of the major championships in 2021. But the Welshman also has half an eye on a Guinness world record for the “fastest marathon by a father and son”.

The record is held by Tommy Hughes and his son Eoin after the Irish pair ran an aggregate time of 4:59:22 at the Frankfurt Marathon in 2019. The masters sensation Tommy, who ran for Ireland in the 1992 Olympics, clocked 2:27:52 aged 59 while 34-year-old Eoin clocked 2:31:20.

If Griffiths and his dad Nick run to form, however, the record will be in danger.

Josh’s PB is 2:13:11 from the 2020 London Marathon where he finished third Briton home. Nick, meanwhile, only began running in his 40s after previously being a rugby player but clocked a PB of 2:47:17 at the age of 52 at the Cheshire Elite Marathon in April this year.

“I think if we both run a personal best or if one of us runs a PB and the other gets really close then there’s a possibility it could happen.,” says Josh, who is based with his father in South Wales.

So where does Josh get his athletics talent from? “I think my mum as she’s run her whole life but my dad’s obviously picked it up fairly well,” he explains.

“He’s doing really well for his age and it’s inspiring to see. But I’m not worrying about it too much. It’ll be one of those things that if it happens it’ll be nice.”

Josh coaches his father as well. “We often go to the track together but we don’t do the same sessions,” he explains. “It’s nice to be able to share some of this stuff with my dad and my mum. When some athletes talk to their families about athletics they don’t know what they’re on about.”

On Sunday, though, Josh is more focused on his individual performance. In 2017 he burst into the limelight by placing top British man at the London Marathon with 2:14:49. He was only 23 at the time and it earned him selection for the World Championships in London.

Since then he’s established himself as one of Britain’s most consistent marathon runners and, weather permitting, he plans to attack his PB this weekend as he battles international runners and a domestic line-up led by Jonny Mellor.

