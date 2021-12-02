British athletes remain in America under coach who is currently being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct but another member of the squad, Daryll Neita, leaves group

Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have been removed from the Lottery-funded World Class Programme by UK Athletics after choosing to stay in Florida with coach Rana Reider, who is the subject of an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

A statement from UKA read: “UKA’s position has not changed in that any athlete working directly with Rana Reider given the confirmed complaints of sexual misconduct against him from US Safe Sport, will not be able to be supported through the World Class Programme (WCP).

“Our discussions have been ongoing with athletes who are working directly with Rana Reider in Florida.

“To date Daryll Neita has chosen to leave the group and find an alternative coaching set up and has committed to the WCP for the year ahead.”

READ MORE: Rana Reider investigated

However, UKA added: “Adam Gemili and Laviai Nielsen have elected to remain in Florida and accept they will not be supported through the WCP for the time being. UKA understand the significant commitment these athletes have made to be based in Florida for the winter and that they will remain part of the training group until a further update from US Safe Sport is provided.

“All lines of communication will remain open with the athletes and we will support them with any future decision making as and when there are any developments communicated by US Safe Sport.”

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram