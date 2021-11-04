British athletes told to cut ties with US coach following complaints against him

Sprinters Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita have been requested not to train with coach Rana Reider while the US Centre for SafeSport investigates multiple complaints of sexual misconduct against him.

Reider’s lawyer says no formal allegations have been made and that it was “unfair to drag Rana’s reputation through the mud” before an investigation took place, but UK Athletics has asked its athletes to “cease all association” until the investigation has concluded.

A UKA statement read: “As part of UK Athletics’ commitment to ensuring appropriate conduct is consistent across all areas without any exceptions, we completed additional due diligence where issues have been raised about the support personnel of UK athletes.

“Following information from the US Centre for SafeSport that multiple complaints of sexual misconduct have been made against coach Rana Reider and that an investigation in the US is imminent, UK Athletics has informed UK athletes currently being coached by him to cease all association until the conclusion of this process.”

Reider was employed by UKA as sprints and jumps coach from 2012-2014 but after leaving the British governing body he moved his training base from Loughborough to the Netherlands and then to Florida.

In the past he has coached Brits such as Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Dwain Chambers, Desiree Henry, Richard Kilty and Shara Proctor.

More recently he coached Canadian Andre De Grasse to the Olympic 200m title and has overseen the success of triple jump world champion Christian Taylor. In addition he coaches Blessing Okagbare but the Nigerian sprinter tested positive for drugs on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics and is currently suspended.

Taylor, who is also president of the Athletics Association, told The Times: “Reading these allegations is disturbing and I am interested in receiving additional information about the situation so I can make the best decision on how to move forward.

“I trust that the proper organisations will conduct the investigation and get to the bottom of everything. It’s a shame that we even have to discuss matters like this after the Olympic Games. I always want to promote positivity and success stories [but] these situations are also an unfortunate part of the sporting world and I am grateful for any organisation that is in place to protect the well-being of the athletes.”

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram