Adidas say this will result “in a clean radiant kit that allows the medals to shine”.

The kit will also use a typeface that has been inspired by the 1924 ‘Chariots of Fire’ Games in the French capital 100 years ago.

“Embracing tradition while injecting newness, Team GB and Paralympics GB competition wear builds around the classic British red, white and blue; integrating this iconic colorway in an effortlessly simple way to connect a new generation of fans to the passion of the athlete,” declared Adidas in launching the kit.

The kit is only used for the Olympics and Paralympics too. For other major championships, such as last summer’s World Champs in Budapest and the recent World Indoors in Glasgow, the British team wears Nike gear.

Here is the evolution of the GB Olympic kit from 1964 to the present day…

