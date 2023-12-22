Inspired by Eamonn Martin’s exciting London International event at Parliament Hill, organisers hope to put on a great grassroots show at Basildon on January 6

Cross-country running’s quest for innovation is set to hit the Essex Championships at Gloucester Park in Basildon on January 6 with short spectator-friendly laps, music and commentary from a DJ and a Night of the 10,000m PBs-style marquee that athletes will race through.

Nick Wetheridge of Basildon AC has teamed up with Gerry O’Doherty from Billericay Striders to liven up this traditional grassroots county event. “This will be the first cross country of this nature to be held in the UK,” says Wetheridge, “and I hope to incorporate various ideas from the track and cross country, while also keeping to the traditions of the sport.”

Wetheridge was inspired to do something after spending a few days with Eamonn Martin at the World Champs in Budapest. As regular AW readers will know, Martin is staging a bigger event – the London International – with a similar theme at Parliament Hill on January 20.

“We would like to get social media buzz around the event and get people to attend even if they are not racing,” says Wetheridge. “We’re hoping other top athletes can build it into their plans and we have a rich talent pool such as Jess Judd, Abigail Ives, Megan Harris, Gemma Kersey, Adam Hickey and age group national record holders Adrian Mussett and Dave Butler.”

Wetheridge adds:” “In the past in cross-country races you can see the athlete start and finish and unless you run around the course it’s not particularly spectator friendly. Also families that come to watch their children race tend to go home straight afterwards. My thoughts were around how do I make the event more spectator friendly, encourage more people to stay and watch, while also maintain a focus on the athlete.

“We put on a test event at the Essex League, which involved shorter laps run multiple times, so the athlete would return to the same point multiple times. Feedback after the race was good from athletes and spectators, albeit some tweaks required, which we have implemented.”

The event will feature hairpin turns, slaloms, short steep climbs and jumps, plus a 45-metre long marquee that the athletes will run through twice each lap. “We will encourage the use of cow bells and whistles to create a real buzz,” adds Wetheridge.

» This article first appeared in the December issue of AW magazine, which you can read here