In the 148-year history of the English National Cross Country Championships, the event has only been called off due to world wars and the Covid pandemic in 2021. But the 2024 event, which was due to unfold in Weston Park in Shropshire, has been postponed due to torrential rain on Thursday night flooding the course.

With only 24 hours before the races were due to start, the English Cross Country Association released a statement to say that “conditions were impossible for parking”.

The Weston Park venue is about nine miles away from Telford and not easy to get to via public transport. So with the majority of teams arriving in buses and cars, it meant parking was a major factor.

Last year’s event in Bolesworth Castle near Chester was similarly difficult to get to on public transport and it led to athletes being stuck in traffic jams approaching the venue.

The ECCA said on Friday (Feb 23): “We very much regret to announce that despite every effort being made, we are unable to hold the National Championships at Weston Park on Saturday.

“Thursday saw torrential rain for many hours, and much of the Park, including parking areas are underwater. Falling on already saturated ground, this made conditions impossible for parking.

“We have spent the last 24 hours exploring every possible alternative, but we have not been able to solve the parking issues.

“We will now explore all possible options, to hold our Championships at a suitable future date.

“We sincerely apologise for all the logistical and financial problems that this will cause both clubs and individuals.”

AW understands that organisers definitely want to reschedule the event rather than simply cancelling it. With hotels already booked, officials still plan to arrive at the venue today (Feb 23) to assess the course and to discuss plans for a re-arranged event.

