Tough opposition for the Brit on his final competitive appearance on September 10
Mo Farah will renew his rivalry with two of his old adversaries – Geoffrey Kamworor and Muktar Edris – in his last competitive appearance in the AJ Bell Great North Run next week.
Kamworor is a three-time world half-marathon champion and two-time winner of the New York City Marathon in addition to finishing runner-up in the London Marathon five months ago.
The Kenyan says: “I’m really looking forward to taking on my first Great North Run in Newcastle, as I’ve heard many good things about the event.
“Sir Mo Farah he has had such an incredible career, it’s exciting to be a part of his last ever race, but I’m obviously here to win and add my name to the list of champions.”
Edris, meanwhile, won the world 5000m title in 2017 ahead of Farah and then successfully defended his title in 2019. Over half-marathon he has a best of 58:40 and says: “I’ve raced Mo on the track but this is the first time we have met on the roads.
“I have great respect for him. After we raced in London 2017 World Championships, I named my son after him and I look forward to renewing our friendship and rivalry.”
One week before the Great North Run, Farah, who is now 40, races in the Big Half in London (September 3) with the event acting as the half-marathon trial for the World Road Running Champs in Latvia on October 1.
The full elite men’s field for the Great North Run is as follows:
Sir Mo Farah, GBR
Geoffrey Kamworor, KEN
Muktar Edris, ETH
Chalu Deso, ETH
Hamid Ben Daoud, ESP
Adam Lipschitz, RSA
Daniel Matteo, ESP
Kiseki Shiozawa, JPN
Koki Kamata, JPN
Yoshiki Oshiro, JPN
Efrem Gidey, IRE
Michael Cameron, GBR
Ryoma Inoue, JPN
Roy Hoornweg, NED
Andrew Heyes, GBR
Ian Butler, USA
Chris Livesey, GBR
Dougie Musson, GBR
Jonathan Collier, GBR
Alexander Lawrence, GBR
William Bryan, GBR
Dean Williamson, GBR
Hugo Milner, GBR
Lewis Gamble-Thompson, GBR
Paul Whittaker, GBR
Logan Smith, GBR
Linton Taylor, GBR
Mark Bostock, GBR
Peter Avent, GBR
Charlie Davis, GBR
Adrian Bailes, GBR
Daniel Haymes, GBR
Michael Eccles, GBR
Alastair Watson, GBR
Sam Hancox, GBR
Tony Payne, THA
James Reeder, GBR
Thomas Gostelow, GBR
Nicholas Barry, GBR
Chris Parr, GBR
David Bishop, GBR
Milan Campion, GBR
Carl Avery, GBR
Andrew Annett, GBR
Ollie Garrod, GBR
Fionn Brodie, GBR
Paul Piper, GBR
Salem Mohammed, EGY
Wai Ching Soh, MAS
Yahia Elsayed, EGY
