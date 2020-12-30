The former sprinter is made an OBE for services to equality, inclusion and diversity in the workplace

Former sprinter Donna Fraser, who became UK Athletics’ Equality, Diversity and Engagement Lead in 2017, is among those to have received recognition in the New Year Honours list.

The Olympic 400m finalist, who finished fourth in the 2000 Sydney Games and competed at three other Olympics, becomes an OBE for services to equality, inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

Fraser has developed great experience within the field of equality and diversity communications since her retirement from competitive athletics in 2009 and led on British Athletics’ COACH exhibition, which was hosted in recognition of the contribution of past and present black and Asian athletics coaches in the UK from grassroots to elite level.

The world, European and Commonwealth medallist has also been a key figure within the national governing body’s ‘Let’s Talk About Race’ programme, which launched over the summer and culminated in a sport-wide commitment to tackle issues of racial inequality.

Also among those recognised in the New Year Honours is British Athletics Supporters’ Club vice-president Susan Deaves, a former England team manager and current president of Woking AC, who has been made an MBE for services to athletics.

BEM honours have been received by 1964 Olympic hurdler, Commonwealth medallist and former national athletics coach Peter Warden for services to athletics in north-west England, Rossendale Harriers stalwart Graham Wright for services to athletics and to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire, coach Sophie Dunnett for services to amateur athletics in Scotland and David Adamson for services to athletics and to the community in Burntisland, Fife.

