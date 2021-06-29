Olympic squad sees sprinter tackling 100m, 200m and 4x100m while Laura Muir will run middle-distance double and Katarina Johnson-Thompson is picked subject to fitness

Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir are set to have a busy Olympic Games in Tokyo with the sprinter selected for the 100m, 200m and 4x100m while middle-distance runner Muir will run the 800m and 1500m.

With British female athletes leading the medal hopes, Katarina Johnson-Thompson is named subject to proving her fitness and the world heptathlon champion is planning to get back into competition during July.

Holly Bradshaw is also part of the squad following her British pole vault record last weekend in Manchester. There is no double for Jodie Williams, though, as she will focus on the 400m and not 200m.

In total, 65 athletes were named by the British Olympic Association on Tuesday (June 29) to add to the seven who were previously picked for the marathon and race walks.

Endurance events proved some of the trickiest events to decide. Daniel Rowden was confirmed as taking the third place in the men’s 800m team after finishing close behind trials winner Elliot Giles and runner-up Oliver Dustin at the national championships.

Amy-Eloise Markovc has been picked to run the 5000m despite her qualifying standard having been originally ruled out due to taking place on a track in the United States which was minus a kerb. Laura Weightman, who missed the trials due to injury, plus third-placed Verity Ockenden miss out, though.

Sam Atkin missed the 10,000m trial in Birmingham last month but has been picked after achieving the qualifying mark in December and then showing some fitness in Manchester two days ago.

A number of endurance runners are doubling, too, with Eilish McColgan, Jess Judd and Marc Scott all tackling the 5000m and 10,000m.

Andy Butchart is also named for the 5000m despite media reports relating to Covid testing protocols – an incident which is thought to have led to the team announcement being delayed by 90 minutes.

Selectors have recognised Reece Prescod’s improving form and have picked him to run the 100m despite only finishing fifth in the trials after returning from injury and after having achieved the qualifying standard 25 months ago.

UK hammer record-holder Nick Miller is also picked after having permission to miss the trials.

Elsewhere, discus thrower Lawrence Okoye returns to the team after having represented Britain at the Games last time back in 2012.

Only five throwers are named, though, with the team generally struggling to fill its maximum number of field events allocations with only one female thrower – shot putter Sophie McKinna – for example. Similarly, there are no men’s 400m runners although there is a 4x400m men’s team and a mixed 4x400m team.

A number of athletes have also been nominated for selection to the BOA subject to receiving a World Athletics ranking invitation. These invitations will be confirmed this week.

British Athletics Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm, said: “Every athlete and their support network should be incredibly proud of their achievement during a challenging last 18 months. As we saw from the high-quality British Athletics Championships and Trials at the weekend, a number of athletes stepped up and delivered exceptional performances to earn their nomination to Team GB.

“To represent your country at an Olympic Games is an incredibly rewarding achievement, whether you have competed at a Games previously or if this is your first call-up. My message to those athletes nominated is enjoy this moment and keep your focus in these last few weeks as we countdown to the Games.”

The team is as follows:

Women

100m

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Daryll Neita (Rana Reider, Cambridge)

Asha Philip (Steve Fudge, Newham and Essex Beagles)

200m

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Beth Dobbin (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

400m

Ama Pipi (Linford Christie, Enfield and Haringey)

Jodie Williams (Ryan Freckleton, Herts Phoenix)

Nicole Yeargin (Quincy Watts, Pitreavie)

800m

Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Leigh)

Laura Muir (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Jemma Reekie (Andy Young, Kilbarchan)

1500m

Laura Muir (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Katie Snowden (Dan Stepney, Herne Hill

5000m

Jess Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

Amy-Eloise Markovc (Chris Fox, Wakefield)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

10,000m

Jess Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

Marathon

Stephanie Davis (Phillip Kissi, Clapham Chasers)

Jessica Piasecki (Robert Hawkins, Stockport)

Steph Twell (Aldershot Farnham and District

3000m Steeplechase

Elizabeth Bird (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Aimee Pratt (Vicente Modahl, Sale Harriers Manchester)

100m Hurdles

Tiffany Porter (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Cindy Sember (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

400m Hurdles

Meghan Beesley (Benke Blomkvist, Birchfield)

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Jessica Turner (Nick Dakin, Amber Valley and Erewash)

High Jump

Morgan Lake (Fuzz Caan, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Pole Vault

Holly Bradshaw (Scott Simpson, Blackburn)

Long Jump

Abigail Irozuru (Aston Moore, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Jazmin Sawyers (Lance Brauman, City of Stoke)

Lorraine Ugen (Dwight Phillips, Thames Valley)

Shot Put

Sophie McKinna (Mike Winch, Great Yarmouth)

Heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Bertrand Valcin, Liverpool) *Subject to fitness

4x100m

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Beth Dobbin (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Steve Fudge, Sutton and District)

Daryll Neita (Rana Reider, Cambridge)

Ashleigh Nelson (Michael Afilaka, City of Stoke)

Asha Philip (Steve Fudge, Newham and Essex Beagles)

4x400m

Zoey Clark (Eddie McKenna, Thames Valley)

Emily Diamond (Benke Blomkvist, Bristol and West)

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Laviai Nielsen (Christine Bowmaker, Enfield and Haringey)

Ama Pipi (Linford Christie, Enfield and Haringey)

Jessica Turner (Nick Dakin, Amber Valley and Erewash)

Hannah Williams (Glyn Hawkes, Herts Phoenix)

Jodie Williams (Ryan Freckleton, Herts Phoenix)

Nicole Yeargin (Quincy Watts, Pitreavie)

Men

100m

CJ Ujah (Ryan Freckleton, Enfield and Haringey)

Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Reece Prescod (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

200m

Adam Gemili (Rana Reider, Blackheath and Bromley)

800m

Oliver Dustin (Graeme Mason, Border)

Elliot Giles (Jon Bigg, Birchfield)

Daniel Rowden (Matt Yates, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

1500m

Jake Heyward (Mark Rowland, Cardiff)

Josh Kerr (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh)

Jake Wightman (Geoff Wightman, Edinburgh)

5000m

Andrew Butchart (Barry Fudge, Central)

Marc Scott (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)

10,000m

Sam Atkin (Mike Collins, Lincoln Wellington)

Marc Scott (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)

Marathon

Ben Connor (Steve Vernon, Derby)

Callum Hawkins (Robert Hawkins, Kilbarchan)

Chris Thompson (Alan Storey, Aldershot Farnham and District)

20km Race Walk

Tom Bosworth (Andi Drake, Tonbridge)

Callum Wilkinson (Rob Heffernan, Enfield and Haringey)

3000m Steeplechase

Phil Norman (Tomaz Plibersek, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Zak Seddon (Jeff Seddon, Bracknell)

110m Hurdles

Andrew Pozzi (Santiago Antunez, Stratford-upon, Avon)

High Jump

Tom Gale (Denis Doyle, Team Bath)

Pole Vault

Harry Coppell (Scott Simpson, Wigan and District)

Triple Jump

Ben Williams (Aston Moore, City of Stoke)

Shot Put

Scott Lincoln (Paul Wilson, City of York)

Discus

Lawrence Okoye (Zane Duquemin / John Hillier, Croydon)

Hammer

Taylor Campbell (John Pearson, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Nick Miller (Tore Gustafsson, Border)

4x100m

Adam Gemili (Rana Reider, Blackheath and Bromley)

Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Richard Kilty (Gateshead)

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Lance Brauman, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Reece Prescod (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

CJ Ujah (Ryan Freckleton, Enfield and Haringey)

4x400m

Niclas Baker (Piotr Spas, Crawley)

Cameron Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (Lance Brauman, Birchfield)

Michael Ohioze (Dan Tomlin, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Lee Thompson (John Henson, Sheffield and Dearne)

