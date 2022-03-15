World and European champion begins a busy 2022 season with a 100m outing at the Müller Birmingham Diamond League in two months’ time

In May last year Dina Asher-Smith began her 2021 season in style with victory over 100m at a rainswept Gateshead International Stadium. Her summer ended in frustration as injury scuppered her Olympic dreams, so she is looking for better luck this year when she again tests her fitness at a domestic Diamond League meeting, this time in Birmingham on May 21.

The 26-year-old will race over 100m at the Müller Birmingham Diamond League ahead of defending her world and European titles later in the season.

“Last year was full of emotional ups and downs but I think I’m a stronger athlete now because of it,” said Asher-Smith, who decided to miss this winter’s indoor season.

“I was in great shape early in the season and I was heartbroken not to be able to compete to my full potential in Tokyo, but I was also incredibly proud to come home with a relay medal and to finish my year so strongly.

“That’s behind me now, and my focus is on the busy summer ahead. I’m looking forward to returning to Birmingham for the first time since 2019 and to kick start my season the best possible way – happy and with great home support.”

Asher-Smith is one of a growing number of athletes who have signed up to the Diamond League in Birmingham with others including Holly Bradshaw and Gianmarco Tamberi.

