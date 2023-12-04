Gold Coast hosted the Games in 2018 but becomes second Australian city to pull out of 2026 edition

The future of the Commonwealth Games is in doubt after Gold Coast scrapped its bid for the next instalment of the event.

Gold Coast, which held the Games back in 2018, stepped in after the state of Victoria decided that they couldn’t host due to costs increasing from £1.4 billion to £3.7 billion.

To keep the 2026 edition in Australia, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate insisted they could do it again but only if the federal government helped cover the expenses.

However, both federal and state governments have now ruled out supporting the event.

“We did our best and that’s all people can expect,” Tate said in a statement on December 3.

“In simple terms, it seems our Games’ vision doesn’t align with the vision of the state or federal governments.”

The idea was to host a ‘streamlined’ Games for around £367m, which could be shared with Perth, a six-hour flight away.

Tate’s proposal did not receive the required support though.

“Our dual proposal with Perth would have saved Australia’s tarnished reputation, delivered billions into the national economy and given athletes, and para-athletes, a clear pathway towards other international competitions including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics and then on to the 2032 Games in Queensland,” he added.

It means the Commonwealth Games now doesn’t have a host for either 2026 or 2030.

Just a month after Victoria stepped back from hosting the 2026 edition back in July, the Canadian province of Alberta withdrew its 2030 bid, also citing rising costs.

Organisers now suggest the next Games may have to be moved to 2027 as they look at options to keep the event alive.

Over 5000 athletes from 72 nations competed at Birmingham 2022, almost all of which are former territories of the British Empire.

