Milton Keynes sprints specialist passes away aged 67 after six-month battle with cancer

Over a 30-year period in Milton Keynes, Mike Leonard coached hundreds of athletes. In addition he was a regional coach and talent lead for speed for England Athletics in recent years and former winner of the UK Athletics performance coach of the year award.

Leonard, who died from cancer this week aged 67, won that UKA award in 2005 after coaching Craig Pickering to 100m gold at the European Junior Championships and bronze at the World Youth Championships.

He coached Greg Rutherford as a sprinter, plus Joey Duck, Kadi-Ann Thomas, Habee Folami, Natalie Jowett, Ebony Carr to medals in national finals. More recently, he coached Daniel Oderinde, Ethan Wiltshire, Maxwell Brown, Moyin Oduyemi and many others.

In addition he was a lifelong reader of AW.

Other roles during his life included being a national coach mentor, regional lead for Sprints Midlands, a member of the sprints and hurdles advisory group and last December he joined the UKA Members’ Council as a new senior coach representative.

UKA President Jason Gardener has led the tributes, saying: “It is with deep sadness to learn of Mike’s passing. Mike was elected the Coaches representative on the UK Athletics Members’ Council and his experience, kindness and passion will be a great loss for our sport.

“Mike was respected throughout our sport and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and best wishes are with his family.”

He died peacefully on October 16 with his family present. This included his wife of 46 years, Heather, together with his son Daniel, who was a 2.07 high jumper and 4.00m pole vaulter.

Donations can be made to the Ron Pickering Memorial Fund and Ashgate Hospice here.