Keely Hodgkinson will double up, while Andy Pozzi and Elliot Giles are also among medal contenders at the big event of the winter on March 18-20

The first of this year’s multiple major championships takes place in Belgrade, Serbia, later this month with the World Indoor Championships and on Tuesday (March 1) British Athletics named a squad that includes Keely Hodgkinson, Andy Pozzi and Elliot Giles.

As expected, Hodgkinson will race the 800m and is also part of a 4x400m squad that includes the athlete to beat her to the British title on Sunday, Jessie Knight.

Pozzi will defend his world indoor 60m hurdles crown, while Giles will take on a competitive men’s 800m line-up in Belgrade hoping to make the podium.

Further British medal hopes include Lorraine Ugen in the long jump and Marc Scott in the 3000m, while junior talent Ed Faulds will hope to make his mark at 400m and in-form shot putters Sophie McKinna and Scott Lincoln are also named in the team.

Christian Malcolm, the Olympic head coach, said: “We are pleased to have selected 33 athletes, so far, to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Those called-up have earned their vest and I know they’ll all represent their country with pride in Belgrade next month.

“We have a number of athletes who have really stepped up during this indoor season, setting a number of PBs and SBs, so it’ll be exciting to see how they translate that into the Championship environment. It’s also great to see a number of athletes achieving their first senior vest too, so congratulations to the eight athletes who are gaining theirs for the first time.”

GB team for Belgrade

Women

60m: Cheyanne Evans-Gray; Daryll Neita; 400m: Jessie Knight, Ama Pipi; 800m: Keely Hodgkinson, Jenny Selman; 1500m: Erin Wallace; 3000m: Amy-Eloise Markovc, Amelia Quirk; 60m hurdles: Megan Marrs; LJ: Jazmin Sawyers, Lorraine Ugen; SP: Sophie McKinna; 4x400m: Hodgkinson, Knight, Pipi, Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu, Hannah Williams.

Men

60m: Andy Robertson, Adam Thomas; 400m: Ed Faulds; 800m: Elliot Giles, Guy Learmonth; 1500m: Neil Gourley, George Mills; 3000m: Jamaine Coleman, Marc Scott; 60m hurdles: Andy Pozzi, David King; SP: Scott Lincoln. 4x400m: Faulds, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Ben Higgins, Sam Reardon, Tom Somers, James Williams.

Invitations for the combined events will be issued by World Athletics later this week. Any further invitations from World Athletics will be issued after March 9 and these will be accepted by UKA provided the invited athletes, meet the eligibility criteria and demonstrate current form which suggests that they are capable of being competitive in Belgrade.

