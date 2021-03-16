University of Birmingham could see athletes like Mo Farah racing for Olympic selection on June 5 following cancellation of Highgate event

After the cancellation of the Night of the 10,000m PBs at Highgate in north London this year, the British Olympic trials and European 10,000m Cup will now be held at the University of Birmingham track on the same date of June 5.

However, despite coronavirus restrictions gradually lifting, entries will be invitation only and there are unlikely to be spectators.

Key contenders are likely to include US-based Brits Marc Scott and Sam Atkin, while among the women Steph Twell is missing the marathon trials this month to focus on 10,000m.

Another intriguing possible entrant would be Mo Farah, too, as the 10-time global track champion wants to run this distance in Tokyo but needs to post a qualifying time as he has not raced 10,000m since winning the world title in London in 2017.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the University of Birmingham to bring the Müller British Athletics 10,000m Championships and the European 10,000m Cup to Birmingham,” said Katie Brazier, competitions and events director at British Athletics.

“Following consultation with athletes and coaches, as well as other key stakeholders, it is fantastic news that we can host a Covid-19 secure environment for this summer’s event. So, our thanks to the University of Birmingham for their cooperation during conversations over the last few weeks.”

European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: “We are pleased we have been able to work with British Athletics to find an alternative venue for the 2021 European 10,000m Cup and we want to thank the University of Birmingham for stepping forward at this late stage.

“The European 10,000m Cup is one of the most prestigious and long-running fixtures on the European calendar. This year’s event will have an even greater significance as it also serves as an excellent opportunity for athletes aiming to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer.”

