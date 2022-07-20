The World Under-20 Championships starts in a few days and a 43-strong British team travels to Colombia with high hopes

Jeriel Quainoo, Success Eduan and Ethan Hussey are among 43 British athletes selected for World Under-20 Championships which take place in Cali, Colombia, from August 1-6.

Sprinter Quainoo ran a 20.40 PB for 200m at the UK Championships last month and enjoyed further success at the England Athletics U20 Championships and trials event in Bedford last weekend.

Eduan and Yemi Mary John won medals at the European Under-20 Championships in the 200m and 400m respectively last year and will be looking forward to testing themselves against global competition in Cali.

The team also includes a number of athletes who competed at the recent European Under-18 Championships in Jerusalem such as Faith Akinbileje, who stormed to 200m gold there and who is part of the sprint relay squad this time.

In the middle-distances, Hussey has been picked to run 800m and 1500m, while Abigail Ives runs the women’s 800m.

In the field, Cleo Agyepong – another success story from Jerusalem – competes in the shot put, while Sophie Ashurst and Gemma Tutton are in the women’s pole vault.

The 400m talent Ed Faulds is also back from injury and in the 4x400m squad.

Women

100m: Joy Eze; Nia Wedderburn-Goodison. 200m: Success Eduan; Sophie Walton. 400m: Yemi Mary John. 800m: Iris Downes; Abigail Ives. 100m hurdles: Marli Jessop; Mia McIntosh. 400m hurdles: Ophelia Pye. 4x100m: Faith Akinbileje; Alyson Bell; Success Eduan; Joy Eze; Nia Wedderburn-Goodison. 4x400m: Jessica Astill; Abigail Ives; Yemi Mary John; Poppy Malik; Etty Sisson. Pole vault: Sophie Ashurst; Gemma Tutton. Long jump: Molly Palmer. Shot: Cleo Agyepong. Discus: Zara Obamakinwa. Heptathlon: Ella Rush; Eloise Hind. 4x400m mixed relay: Yemi Mary John; Poppy Malik; Cameron McGregor; Samuel Reardon; Etty Sisson; Brodie Young

Men

100m: Michael Onilogbo. 200m: Jeriel Quainoo. 800m: Ethan Hussey; Samuel Reardon. 1500m: Ethan Hussey. 3000m: Will Barnicoat. 5000m: Johnny Livingstone. 3000m steeplechase: Thomas Bridger. 400m hurdles: Onyekachukwu Okoh. 4x100m: Olu Esan; Emmanuel Durruiheoma; Michael Onilogbo; Medwin Odamtten; Tyler Panton; Jeriel Quainoo. 4x400m: Ed Faulds; Reuben Henry-Daire; Cameron McGregor; Onyekachukwu Okoh; Samuel Reardon; Brodie Young. Pole vault: Lazarus Benjamin. Javelin: Michael Allison; Ben East. Hammer: Owen Merritt. Decathlon: Sammy Ball

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE