Lincoln Wellington athlete takes four seconds off Marc Scott’s three-year-old national mark in fast road race in France

Sam Atkin broke Marc Scott’s British record for 5km with 13:16 in Lille on Sunday (March 19). Finishing sixth in a race won by Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha in 12:50, Atkin stormed through the finish line in France to take four seconds off Scott’s mark.

Scott ran 13:20 when he won one of the Podium events in Barrowford in 2020, but here in Lille the 30-year-old Atkin found himself chasing three Ethiopians and two Kenyans home.

Kejelcha, a two-time world indoor 3000m champion and world indoor mile record-holder, missed Berihu Aregawi’s world record, set in Herzogenaurach last year, by just one second.

Kejelcha drew away from his rivals mid-race to win comfortably as Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot Kipkorir was second in 13:04 with Ethiopia’s Telahun Haile Bekele third in 13:07.

The US-based Atkin has posted a spate of fast times in the last couple of years such as 13:03.64 for 5000m indoors, 27:26.58 for 10,000m and an outright UK 3000m record of 7:31.97 set indoors in Boston in January.

On a busy day for road racing with marathons in Rome, Barcelona and Seoul, plus the NYC Half, Kenya’s Caroline Nyaga won the women’s 5km in Lille in 14:35 as she finished narrowly ahead of Ethiopia’s Mekides Bekele.

Lille also saw some fast 10km times with Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dida clocking 27:12 to win the men’s race ahead of Emmanuel Kiprop while Kenya’s Dorcas Kimeli ran 30:48 ahead of Mercyline Cherono in the women’s category.

Patrick Mosin won the half-marathon in 59:31 from Alfred Barkach’s 59:32 as Emily Chebet, returning from a doping ban, won the women’s race in 67:52.

UK all-time 5km rankings

13:16 Sam Atkin – Lille, 2023

13:20 Marc Scott – Barrowford, 2020

13:26 Alex Yee – Barrowford, 2020

13:27 Nick Goolab – Monaco, 2020

13:30 Rob Denmark – Dublin, 1996

13:30 Mohamed Farah – Stranorlar, 2006

13:31 Mike McLeod – Newcastle, 1984

13:31 Keith Cullen – Dublin, 1996

13:32 David Lewis – Newcastle, 1984

13:33 Eamonn Martin – Newcastle, 1985

