Chris Broadbent’s new podcast focuses on in-depth interviews with the sport’s leading athletes, coaches, administrators and media figures

Donna Fraser, Dai Greene, Eilidh Doyle, Craig Pickering and AW’s Jason Henderson are among those who have featured so far in a new podcast called Athletics Life Stories.

The podcast has been created by Chris Broadbent, a writer and former media lead at UK Athletics and Scottish Athletics, with the aim of delving deep into the careers of leading figures in the sport. Early episodes have included interviews with former European 400m hurdles champion Doyle, 2011 world 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene, four-time Olympian and cancer survivor Donna Fraser and world 4x100m bronze medallist Craig Pickering.

Now able to look back on their careers, each athlete is able to open up and talk candidly about some of their biggest moments. Doyle reveals that she almost walked away from the sport entirely after being “overwhelmed” at the London 2012 Olympics, her rivalry with Perri Shakes-Drayton and being the face of a home Commonwealth Games.

Greene reveals how he has tried to move on from the bitterness of losing five years of his career due to bad medical advice from UK Athletics doctors, his relationship with British head coach Charles van Commenee and agony at London 2012.

Fraser talks about her role and regrets in the iconic 400m final of Sydney 2000 with Cathy Freeman, her cancer diagnosis and the loss of her long-time coach and mentor Ayo Falola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athletics Life Stories (@athleticslifestories)

Pickering talks about is regrets over his involvement in a media storm on the return of Dwain Chambers to the sport after a doping ban, fist fights among relay teams and his move to bobsleigh.

Broadbent said: “I have been blown away by some of the revelations and honesty of guests so far. I have always thought athletics is full of special people – it is where the superheroes of sport reside.

“But in the intensity of competition and in their height of their careers, it is not always possible to uncover what makes them tick. The format of the podcast gives the space for interviewees to open up and with a little distance between now and the biggest moments in their careers, they have a refreshing candour and perspective which might have been hidden at the time.”

Even AW has been featured with long-time writer Henderson speaking about his 25 years at the magazine.

Funny moment interviewing long-time @AthleticsWeekly editor @Jason_AW for latest episode Discussing the commitment of the sport’s leading photographer Mark Shearman📸@AthleticsImages when who should call but the man himself NOW LIVE incl Spotify & Apple #athletics #podcasts pic.twitter.com/QPuFZ7ATJK — Athletics Life Stories (@athleticslives) October 23, 2022

Further episodes which have either just come out or are due to drop include European and Commonwealth hurdles champion Andy Turner, European cross country gold medallist Hayley Yelling, Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Jason Gardener and former world 10,000m champion Liz McColgan.

Athletics Life Stories is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and other popular platforms.

» For more AW news, CLICK HERE