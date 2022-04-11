We meet a young thrower who is making up for lost time and refusing to let being deaf stand in the way of her progress

It hasn’t been your average journey into hammer throwing for Charlotte Payne, but she is not your average athlete. The 19-year-old is profoundly deaf but has never let this define her or stop her from pursuing her dreams.

In 2020 she was selected for the European Throws Cup but lockdown instead saw her training in farming fields with hand-me-down weights. Her hard work paid off and in 2021 she captained Britain at the European Under-20 Championships in Tallinn, where she finished fourth with a throw of 62.13m.

She was named as part of the British Athletics Futures programme in December and now has her sights set on the Commonwealth Games. Just a couple of months ago she recorded a PB of 66.74m and then finished a fine third in the European Throwing Cup in Portugal.

How did you get into athletics?

My parents encouraged me to try different sports growing up. I have an older brother so inevitably I ended up trying the sports he chose. You name it, we did it. We tried athletics when I was six, where I started with sprints and long jump but was not a natural runner. I have vivid memories of crying the entire 600m race. I loved chucking the Vortex [training device] so it seemed throwing was my calling.

We started throwing with shot put and discus and eventually hammer. I had my first competition in 2013, aged 11, at the Berkshire Championships. My coach told my parents I should enter to gain experience but I won with a Championships record. That was the moment I realised I’d found my event.

What have the last few years been like for you?

A rollercoaster. I was selected for the European Throws Cup in 2020 and was set to celebrate my 18th birthday representing GB in Portugal. Then suddenly the pandemic hit, and the trip was cancelled with a week to go. I then set my sights on the World Championships in Nairobi which was also cancelled.

Things picked up in 2021 when I was selected for the European U20 Championships in Tallinn and was honoured with being named captain. I came fourth and was so pleased. In December, I was selected for the British Athletics Olympic Futures Programme. The guidance from the practitioners is so valuable and has totally changed my training.

What was your highlight of 2021?

Coming fourth at the European U20 Championships was a huge reward after a turbulent winter. Being team captain really pushed me out of my comfort zone. When I was first diagnosed with hearing loss, doctors told my parents I would never speak properly. Fast forward 15 years and I was giving speeches to the GB team. It’s proved that I mustn’t let others decide my future.

How has it been navigating a career as a deaf athlete?

I’ve never let my deafness define me. At school, I was never the “deaf girl”, I was the “athletics girl”. It’s always been my throwing that has taken centre stage. Until last year, few people within athletics knew about my deafness as I was always private about it.

Throughout the pandemic I’ve felt very isolated because of masks so having a group of people who understand and make things accessible for me is so refreshing. The past year has taught me about advocacy and how I need to tell people what I need to access – and that doesn’t make me weak.

What are your hopes for 2022?

The Commonwealth Games. The quality of hammer throwing in the UK is insane so there’s tough competition. Most of my family come from Birmingham, so it would mean a lot to them, too.

What is the ultimate goal?

The Olympics is at the top. I’m also determined to break the British record (74.54m by Sophie Hitchon). Being the best British female hammer thrower in history would be pretty cool. When I was younger, my parents were led to believe I wouldn’t achieve much due to my deafness and there are so many deaf people and their families being told the same thing. Instead of being told what you can’t do, I want to show what you can do.

Factfile – Charlotte Payne

Event: Hammer throw

Age: 19

Club: Reading AC

Coach: Paul Dickenson

PB: 66.74m

