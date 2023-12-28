Meet a young American sprinter who is rolling with the punches, adapting to new surroundings and setting records

Shawnti Jackson continued where she left off in 2022 with a spectacular campaign this year that included personal bests over the 100m (10.89) and 200m (22.35).

The 18-year-old American clocked three high school records over the season – on top of the 100m, she set marks in the 60m (7.16) and 300m (36.73).

Coached by her dad Bershawn Jackson, an Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medallist and triple world champion, since her early teens, Shawnti has now joined Arkansas Razorbacks as the North Carolina high-schooler transitions to the NCAA. The AW International Female Under-20 Athlete of the Year has high hopes for 2024.

How do you reflect on the 2023 season?

I had to deal with stress fractures the year before so for 2023 I wanted to make it my best year as it was my last one at high school. I got hurt indoors and that took some time but I tried to get back as soon as I could and be ready for the outdoor season.

I didn’t see myself running that 10.89. If my dad was here then he’d say he saw it coming! I didn’t really chase a time so I just went out there and ran. I honestly wasn’t aware I clocked that time but when I saw it I was shocked. To be listed with people like Sha’Carri [Richardson] on that list [US all-time U20 100m], is amazing. She pulled it off at the World Championships and made it look really easy.

I had an injury towards the start of the year, it took a bit of a toll on me mentally as well as physically as social media got to me a bit as well. People are making comments online and I take track seriously. I didn’t try to take some of the negative comments to heart and I took it with a grain of salt but sometimes people can go overboard and it can be a lot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

How do you balance up both the 100m and 200m?

As of right now my favourite event is the 200m. The 100m is so technical and one mistake can mess up your whole race. With me I train a bit like a quarter-miler so I have more time to make up for any mistakes and make that up in the second half.

I usually do a few 400ms in the season but I don’t know about taking it to the NCAAs!

You raced over the 100m at the US Championships. How was that experience?

It was really good! I didn’t go in thinking who they [the opposition] were and instead thought I had both nothing to lose and everything to gain. I tried the best I could and lacked resources. I had aches and pains and I’ve never really lifted weights before so wasn’t as strong as other grown women but I did the best I could.

How influential was your dad growing up and what was the impact of such a competitive household?

At first my dad didn’t want me to run track so it wasn’t a big thing but, when I started loving it, we had a huge thing in common and even now we talk about the wider track world. It’s nice!

It’s a very competitive household. It’s helped me a lot in my journey so far. You win some, you lose some. Not a lot of people also understand how to lose and with that competitive spirit and when I was younger my dad taught me how to lose, sometimes the harsh way. He can be cocky sometimes! The same also applies to not overdoing it when you win.

You had a love of soccer growing up, how did that translate to track?

At first it was soccer first and then track second. I quit soccer before my junior year as it always took away from my base training. The moment I left soccer was when I started producing high school records in track and doing well in the sport.

You’ve chosen to represent Arkansas Razorbacks. How was the transition of being coached by your dad to now being coached by the college?

It was a big change. The recruitment process was long and I had to make sure this was really what I wanted to do. When it came to Coach [Chris] Johnson, it didn’t really take that much thought because as soon as he came through the door in my house, he seemed like a really genuine guy and I trusted him. I feel like he will take me where I need to go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawnti Ann (@shawntijackson)

What’s it been like to get a Name, Image, Likeness deal with Brooks Running?

It’s really cool. With Brooks being more of a distance brand, to sign me as a sprinter meant they really believed in me and saw something. I think I’m the first NIL collegiate sprinter that they signed and they’re very supportive of me as an athlete but also a person. To have that in my corner means a lot.

How’s the journey been for you from starting running at the age of seven to where you are now?

It’s been a really cool journey and I’d say I’ve had more downs than ups. Every year I’ve had a new injury as my body wasn’t strong enough to withstand what I was doing. I had a lot to learn but now I’ve got the resources to take care of myself, I now know what I can and can’t do.

What is the goal in 2024?

I’m really taking it one day at a time, getting stronger and making sure my body is healthy and where it needs to be. It’s going to be a long season next year, especially with me being a fresher in college so I’m going to have a lot of targets on my back.

» This article first appeared in the December issue of AW magazine, which you can read here