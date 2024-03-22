We catch up with the young record-breaker to talk about early achievement, athletics families and Olympic ambition

Shaikira King knows what she wants – to be a double Olympic champion like Kelly Holmes. The 15-year-old has already taken impressive strides towards trying to realise that ambition. With two athletic parents and a sister also excelling on the track, it’s perhaps no surprise that Shaikira has already begun her collection of international vests.

She is looking to build on a very successful 2023, which saw her break European and British age 14 records for 800m and 1500m, as well as winning the Schools International Athletics Board (SIAB) International over the shorter distance.

When it came to cross country, Shaikira took the under-17 English National title and was the first in her age group across the line at the Liverpool Cross Challenge in November. Her finish in joint third place overall would have qualified her for the British U20 team at the European Cross Country Championships, but she was still too young to compete in Brussels.

I know both your parents are runners, but how did the love affair with running start for you?

When I was younger, my sister [Indienne] was doing cross-countries quite a lot. I used to go with Mum and run around, cheering her on. I wasn’t old enough to race but was inspired watching her and remember saying: “I really want to race when I’m old enough.”

In year three, school gave us this entry form asking if we wanted to participate and I filled it in straight away saying yes. I expected to come 28th or something but in my first race I literally sprinted from the gun to the front. In the first 100m, I was already 20m ahead and the gap kept increasing until I ended up winning. I was inspired and motivated after that and wanted to do all the school races.

When did you know you wanted to specialise in middle-distance running?

I did my first track race aged about nine. It was 400m, which was quite a long way at that age, but it went well. I like feeling the speed, so I enjoyed the track more and the challenge of getting my times down. I love the atmosphere of the races with the crowd in the stands, too, so middle distance kind of fell into place and I made good times.

You clocked 2:03.79 for 800m at the English Schools. Did you think you had that in you?

My training had been going well and was really consistent. It felt like I peaked in that race – it was perfect. Because it was only the heats at the English Schools, I wasn’t aiming for a time, just a qualification. I started off the race thinking: “I’m going to get out into the front and get a long stride going.” I didn’t want to overwork or push because I knew I’d have the final the next day. I must have been in a relaxed stride so everything just came together. About 20 metres before the line I saw the time and was like: “Oh, gosh, that’s fast. I’m going to have to slow down because I don’t want a PB.” Even when I slowed, I ended up with a PB. It was mega positive.

What’s your biggest achievement to date?

I’d say two years ago when I did the English Schools cross-country. I won with a big lead, then a week later qualified for England. Then I won that [SIAB] international as well. It was my first ever international win, so it’s such a big highlight. I remember what it was like pulling on that England vest for the first time and how good I felt. I didn’t want to ever take the vest off.

What has been the biggest learning curve in your career so far?

I’d say the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships in 2022. I ran that from the front and went too fast. I led for about 3.7km and the race was 4km long. I was leading by miles and I reached the last hill, and it suddenly hit me. All the lactate took over and I lost my vision, my hearing was fuzzy and I barely finished. Somehow I got over the line in fourth but I ended up collapsing and spent 45 minutes in the emergency tent. It was quite a traumatic experience but a massive learning curve because it taught me to pace myself better. I did learn from it and, two weeks later, went on to win the English schools and SIAB.

What’s next?

For the track season, the big one is that I want compete at the European Under-18 Championships and earn a GB vest. I also want to get through to SIAB again from English Schools because it will be my last year of doing that. I’ll be looking to get my PBs down as well but to do it consistently and get those times across the season.

How much are you buzzing for it to be an Olympic year and the inspiration that offers?

It’s so inspiring. I’ll be glued to the 800m and 1500m heats as well as the medal races. It’s amazing to watch and think “That could be me.” It makes me want to train harder, push myself more and get there because I know that’s what I want. I’ve always looked up to Kelly Holmes as a role model because 800m and 1500m too are where she won her double Olympic gold. That’s exactly what I want to do.

What would Shaikira now say to young Shaikira when she first started?

Always push yourself and believe in yourself. If you keep pushing, training hard and keep focused then you’ll end up achieving big things.

FACTFILE

Age: 15

Club: Wreake and Soar Valley

Coach: John Skevington

Events: 800m/1500m/cross country

PBs: 2:03.79/4:18.86

» This article first appeared in the February issue of AW magazine, which you can read here

» Since this interview, Shaikira finished runner-up to Olivia Forrest in the English Schools Cross Country Championships and qualified for the SIAB Schools International on March 23