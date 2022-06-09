We meet a European junior cross-country champion who is taking her first strides as a senior athlete

In December 2021, Inverness-based runner Megan Keith admitted she was “shocked” to win the under-20 title at the European Cross Country Championships but her father, Alec, says she is “a trained killer” that is not to be underestimated. It is that killer instinct which has catapulted her to success on the Continental stage.

The 20-year-old, British under-23 3000m champion and fourth at the European Under-20 Championships last summer, as well as Scottish Under-23 Cross Country Championship earlier this year, now has her sights set on further honours at national and international level and looks to continue as the smiling assassin of the distance running world.

Who inspired you to get into athletics?

I wouldn’t really say one specific person inspired me. My Dad was, and still is, a very good hill runner and did Scottish cross-country races so my sister and I started running in school because of him. I was then hooked so I joined the local athletics club, Inverness Harriers, from there and the rest is history I guess.

What drew you to running rather than field events?

I was in a multi-event group as a junior in my local athletics club so I did a bit of everything but I inherited Dad’s distance running genes so I was naturally better at running than throwing. Naturally I carried on with that and have found my place there.

You said you were shocked to win that Euro under-20 cross country title but did you know deep down you’d done what you needed to go into that and get the win?

It genuinely hadn’t even crossed my mind I could win. I thought that on a perfect day I could make the podium and I actually caught a cold the week before the race so thought even podium might be a bit unrealistic. I was just aiming to run as hard as I could and see what happened and then came away with the title, so I was over the moon with that.

What is the step up like from under-20 to senior?

I am only just moving up to Senior now but I’m really excited to race lots of really fast ladies and hopefully get pulled to some quick times. I’m expecting it to be tough but I’m looking forward to putting the hard work in and seeing how I can hold up.

Who would you most like to race against?

I got to race with Laura Muir at Scottish National Cross Country Short Course Championships in November and that was really cool. She’s such a star and a real icon on the British running scene.

Who is your biggest supporter?

Definitely my sister. She’s my biggest cheerleader and at this point has pretty much turned her Instagram into a fan page for me!

What is the hardest thing you have had to overcome in your athletics career?

Being based in the Scottish Highlands my whole life has had its challenges in terms of travelling and facilities but I love living in Inverness and wouldn’t change it for anything. I get to travel around a lot now but always have the amazing highlands to return to after. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

Any finally, what is the ultimate dream?

Just to see how fast I can get, keep it fun and hopefully chase some more medals at national and international level. I can’t wait to get going again now.

Factfile

Name: Megan Keith

Events: 1500m, 3000m, 5000m

Age: 20

Club: Inverness

Coach: Ross Cairns

PBs: 1500m – 4:19.99; 3000m – 9:16.50; 5000m – 15:53.34

» This article first appeared in the May issue of AW magazine, which you can buy here