Young British 800m runner on a landmark year that saw times tumble and confidence levels soar

Abigail Ives hit the headlines earlier this year when she ran a sub two-minute 800m and became just the 30th British and fourth under-20, woman to do so.

The 19-year-old also won silver medal in the 800m at the European Under-20 Championships in Jerusalem in August and it’s fair to say she has announced herself via this breakthrough season.

AW readers agree and voted the Basildon athlete as the British Female Under-20 Athlete of the Year.

Firstly, congratulations. The people have spoken and our readers have named you as their British female under-20 athlete of the year

It feels absolutely amazing to win this award. It’s definitely like a cherry on top of an overall hugely successful year for me. I’ve put in lots of hard work and had some great results, but this is a perfect way to round it off.

As you say, you’ve had some great results but what’s been the highlight of your 2023?

I would say winning my first international medal at the European juniors was probably the highlight of my year. Taking that silver gave me a real boost and proved to me that I really am here to compete and can win medals on the big stage.

But running sub-two [1:59.92 in Belfast in May] this year was also right up there. Training had been going really well leading up to that race but I didn’t go in with any huge expectations.

I was absolutely over the moon to do it and so early in the season as it really set me up nicely for the summer. It’s a milestone that I was hoping to achieve one day, I just wasn’t expecting to do it on that day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbie Ives (@abbie.ives)

What’s the hardest thing you’ve had to overcome this year?

Coming to university [in Birmingham] was quite a big change for me to overcome. It was a very different set-up to what I was previously used to at home and I had to try and adapt to a new routine but keep the quality in my training and not burn out. But I’m glad I’ve made the leap and it was definitely a positive change.

How do you build on the momentum of 2023?

I’d like to continue to learn and build on the experience that I have gained this season. Although it was a pretty successful season, there are definitely areas that I can improve on for future years and that’s what I’m focusing on as I head into the winter training and look ahead to 2024 and what I can bring to my racing next year.

Was there something that clicked this year that made it so successful?

I think just the new training environment this year and going on training camps for the first time just made everything come together.

What’s next, then? What are those plans over the winter?

I’m planning to mainly just build on my aerobic base and use that to keep hitting those sub-two runs again next year. Hopefully I will be going on a warm weather camp, too, because it’s pretty cold training here over the winter!

Have you got any competitions lined up for the beginning of the year? Will you be competing indoors?

I will potentially compete indoors but may take on a few 1500m races this year to really help with the range. It’s not set in stone yet so I guess we just have to see how it’s all going and how I’m feeling.

Are you looking forward to the step up to being a senior athlete? Is it a big step for you or do you feel ready now?

It is definitely a big step up from under-20 to seniors, but this year I’ve gained so much experience racing at the Continental Tour events and I think that will help for next year. I’m ready for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AW (@athletics.weekly)

Finally, in true awards style, who would you dedicate this award to?

My coach Luke Gunn and the whole team around me at the University of Birmingham. Without the help of everyone at the performance centre and everyone helping me balance training with everything else uni brings, I wouldn’t have been able to achieve the things I did this season.

» This article first appeared in the December issue of AW magazine, which you can read here