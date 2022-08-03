Botswanan teenager smashes 100m mark on day two of the World Under-20 Champs in Colombia as Britons Mary John and Abigail Ives impress in qualifying

As expected Letsile Tebogo retained his world junior 100m title.

The Botswanan athlete had set a world under-20 record of 9.94 in the World Championship heats in Eugene last month and here he improved that to a superb 9.91 (0.8) as he won by a clear metre as his 0.129 reaction time gave him an immediate advantage.

He could have gone quicker, though, as 30 metres before the line he started celebrating raising his hand and wagging his field at his rivals

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie improved his Jamaican record of 10.11 from the semi final to an excellent 10.02 in taking the silver medal.

South African Benjamin Richardson took bronze in 10.12 in the same time (barring the thousandth of a second it went down to!) as Puripol Bunson, who had set a Malaysian record 10.09 (0.7) in his semi final.

Britain’s Michael Onilogbo finished a non-qualifying fourth in his semi-final in 10.39 (0.6).

France’s Erwan Konate dominated the men’s long jump competition but it was only when he leapt a world under-20 lead of 8.08 (0.4) in the fifth round that he transformed what had been up to then a tight competition.

Cuban Alejandro Parada took silver with 7.91 (0.1) and Brazil’s Gabriel Boza won bronze with a 7.90 (0.2) leap.

Reece Ademola was fifth in an Irish junior record 7.83 (0.6).

As expected USA won the mixed 4x400m title in a championships record 3:17.69 but they only won by 0.07 of a second as India pushed them all the way with an Asian record 3:17.76.

Jamaica (3:19.98) took a clear bronze as Britain’s team of Brodie Young, Poppy Malik, Sam Reardon and Etty Sisson finished a fine fourth in 3:21.03.

USA also won the men’s shot, the event they dominated in Eugene with a clean sweep.

Tarik O’Hagan, who also competes in teh hammer, had a great competition opening with a 20.30m and improving to 20.73m in the fourth as five of his six throws were over 20 metres.

Kobe Lawrence of Jamaica jumped 20.36m to lead after two rounds and then threw 20.58m in the fifth.

Germany’s Tizian Lauria’s final round 20.55m ensured a bronze.

Serbian Adriana Vlagos dominated the women’s javelin as she defended her title with four throws over 60 metres and a 63.34m second throw was topped by a championships record 63.52m in the third.

Over five metres back Valentina Barrios set a Colombian record of 57.84m while Uruguay’s Manuela Rotundo’s final round 55.11m sealed bronze.

Overnight leader Gabriel Emmanuel maintained his advantage in the decathlon to give Netherlands the gold medal.

His second day consisted of a 13.83 hurdles and a 47.46m discus which stretched his lead to a huge 346 points though he lost a lot of ground with a mediocre 3.70m pole vault but he kept most of his advantage with a 54.89m javelin and a 4:57.71 1500m.

This gave him a Dutch record 7860 score to smash his PB by almost 500 points as Sweden’s Jacob Thelander (7770) and Elliot Duvert (7622) took the other medals.

Ahead of him at that stage was Britain’s Sammy Ball in fourth but he dropped back to 11th after a 15.21m hurdles, 39.97m discus and a 3.70m pole vault but he did not contest the javelin and pulled out.

South African Mine de Klerk dominated the women’s shot put as she retained her world title.

She opened with a 16.42m improving to 16.76m and then 17.17m in the third round.

Turkey’s Pinar Akyol took second in 16.84m while Poland’s Zuzanna Maslana set a PB 16.06m to take bronze.

Britain’s Cleo Agyepong finished 11th in 14.56m.

Mary John impressed greatly in the women’s 400m heats and her 52.42 equalled her PB and made the Briton the fastest of all the qualifiers and she won her heat by almost a second.

Abigail Ives encouragingly won her 800m semi in 2:01.92 which put her third fastest overall as Switzerland’s Audrey Werro topped qualifiers with a 2:01.25 clocking.

As 5.05m made the final, Lazarus Benjamin, who cleared 5.30m in the Muller UK Championships, could only clear 4.90m and failed to make the pole vault final.

Lythe Pillay of South Africa headed the 400m qualifiers with 46.02.

Italian Ludovico Cavo was the pick of the women’s 400m hurdlers with a 57.77 – the only sub-58 qualifier.

Britain’s Orphelia Pye, who was 12th fastest overall with 59.04 comfortably qualified for the semi-finals.

Finland’s Max Lampinen was the top hammer qualifier with a PB 75.32m as Britain’s Owen Merrett also excelled with a 70.50m PB but it left him 15th best and just 85 centimetres from qualifying from the final.

There were some fast women’s 100m heats. Tima Godbless was quickest with a 11.09 Nigerian under-20 record while M’Ketia Seedo set a Dutch junior record of 11.16.

Britain’s Nia Wedderburn-Goodison set a PB 11.36 behind Seedo and was equal fourth fastest.

Joy Eze was 10th fastest with a 11.47 season’s best as they comfortably made the 24 qualifiers as 56 participated.

In the men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals, Bahamas Antoine Andrews was quickest with 13.39 as Matthew Sophia set a Dutch record 13.43 despite clattering a number of hurdles though he had run a stunning 13.10 in his heat but was denied a record by the lack of wind reading.

To read about day one click here

Results from Day one and two

U20 100 (2nd 0.8):

1 Letsile Tebogo BOT 9.91 WU20R

2 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie JAM 10.02 NU20R

3 Benji Richardson RSA 10.12

4 Phooripol Bunson THA 10.12 NU20R

5 Muhd Azeem Fahmi MAS 10.14

6 Hiroki Yanagita JPN 10.24

7 Laurenz Colbert USA 10.24

8 Reynaldo R. Espinosa CUB 10.32

SF1 (2nd 0.6):

1 Letsile Tebogo BOT 10.14

2 Benji Richardson RSA 10.17

3 Laurenz Colbert USA 10.29

4 Michael Onilogbo GBR 10.39

5 Diego Gonzalez PUR 10.42

6 Kakene Sitali ZAM 10.43

7 Ronal Longa 10.45

8 Marek Zakrzewski POL 10.68

SF2 (2nd 0.7):

1 Phooripol Bunson THA 10.09 WU18B

2 Hiroki Yanagita JPN 10.15

3 Reynaldo R. Espinosa CUB 10.29

4 Michael Gizzi USA 10.30

5 Connor Bond AUS 10.30

6 Jeff Erius FRA 10.34

7 Carlos Florez 10.45

Sandrey Davison JAM DNF

SF3 (2nd -0.4):

1 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie JAM 10.11 =NU20R

2 Muhd Azeem Fahmi MAS 10.19

3 Nazzio John GRN 10.31

3 Alessio Faggin ITA 10.31

5 Almond Small CAN 10.44

6 Hiroto Fujiwara JPN 10.48

7 Mukhethwa Tshifura RSA 10.58

8 Tomas Mondino ARG 10.59

Heat 1 (1st 0.2):

1 Alessio Faggin ITA 10.25

2 Mukhethwa Tshifura RSA 10.36

3 Kakene Sitali ZAM 10.38

4 Desmond Fraser CAN 10.53

5 Jai Gordon AUS 10.59

6 Kyle Lawrence GRN 10.73

7 Mohamed Hasan Mia BAN 10.99

Ezekiel Newton GUY DNS

Heat 2 (1st -1.2):

1 Benji Richardson RSA 10.33

2 Reynaldo R. Espinosa CUB 10.41

3 Nazzio John GRN 10.47

4 Thawatchai Heem-Ead THA 10.55

5 Revell Webster TTO 10.62

6 Wanya McCoy BAH 10.67

7 Panashe Blessed Nhenga ZIM 10.86

8 Ashley Manana MAD 11.35

Heat 3 (1st -0.6):

1 Letsile Tebogo BOT 10.00 rec

2 Marek Zakrzewski POL 10.40

3 Eduardo Longobardi ITA 10.53

4 Devonte Howell CAY 10.56

5 Niko Kangasoja FIN 10.66

6 Wanyae Belle IVB 10.71

7 Devin Augustine TTO 12.39

Heat 4 (1st 1.7):

1 Sandrey Davison JAM 10.25

2 Hiroto Fujiwara JPN 10.41

3 Carlos Florez 10.45

4 Zachary Evans BAH 10.63

5 Mark Lee SGP 10.69

6 Nathan Castro GUM 11.35

7 Bryant Alamo VEN 28.32

Adekalu Nicholas Fakorede NGR DNS

Heat 5 (1st -1.2):

1 Michael Onilogbo GBR 10.39

2 Laurenz Colbert USA 10.39

3 Connor Bond AUS 10.43

4 Nicolas Ogheneovo Mabilo NGR 10.54

5 Paulo Pereira POR 10.78

6 Beppe Grillo MLT 11.05

7 Glenford Williams BIZ 11.28

Shamar Horatio GUY DNS

Heat 6 (1st -0.9):

1 Phooripol Bunson THA 10.20

2 Michael Gizzi USA 10.35

3 Ronal Longa 10.40

4 Ajani Daley ANT 10.48

5 Chidiera Onuoha GER 10.50

6 Valtteri Louko FIN 10.52

7 Renan Correa BRA 10.56

8 Kylian Vatrican MON 11.35 NU20R

Heat 7 (1st -2.9):

1 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie JAM 10.39

2 Jeff Erius FRA 10.56

3 Eddie Reddemann GER 10.63

4 Jose Rodriguez MEX 10.67

5 Jernej Gumilar SLO 10.72

6 Erik Erlandsson SWE 10.81

7 Bautista Diamante ARG 10.89

8 Miguel Angel Aronategui PAN 11.25

Heat 8 (1st 0.8):

1 Muhd Azeem Fahmi MAS 10.09 NR NU20R

2 Hiroki Yanagita JPN 10.24

3 Tomas Mondino ARG 10.34 NU20R

4 Almond Small CAN 10.41

5 Diego Gonzalez PUR 10.47

6 Lucas Fernandes BRA 10.66

7 Aman Khokhar IND 10.84

8 Lassana Tarawally LBR 11.39

400:

Heat 1 (2nd):

1 Ángel González ESP 46.65

2 Collen Kebinatshipi BOT 46.89

3 Vinicius Moura BRA 47.02

4 Tyler Floyd CAN 47.10

5 Lukas Sutkus LTU 47.39

6 Bamidele Ajayi NGR 47.67

7 Remus Andrei Niculita ROU 47.80

Heat 2 (2nd):

1 Lythe Pillay RSA 46.02

2 Yusuf Ali Abbas BRN 46.21

3 Delano Kenedy JAM 46.24

4 Elkana Kiprotich KEN 46.69

5 Martin Kouyoumdjian CHI 46.75

6 Cooper Sherman AUS 47.16

7 Amal Glasgow VIN 48.26

Heat 3 (2nd):

1 Tadeáš Plaček CZE 46.56

2 Shaemar Uter JAM 46.66

3 Markel Fernandez ESP 46.87

4 Shion Arita JPN 47.10

5 Emmanuel Rwotomiya UGA 47.86

6 Lex Revell-Lewis NZL 48.66

7 Joao Barros BRA 48.73

Heat 4 (2nd):

1 Steven McElroy USA 46.38

2 Chris Morales CAN 46.81

3 Andreas Grimerud NOR 46.85

4 Tjaart Van Der Walt RSA 47.00

5 Michal Haidelmeier CZE 47.70

6 Tumiso Gabonamong BOT 48.72

Joshua Mpanza ZIM DQ

Heat 5 (2nd):

1 Masataka Tomoda JPN 46.68

2 Ashton Schwartzman USA 46.76

3 Joshua Atkinson THA 47.03

4 Marko Orešković CRO 47.12

5 Lukas Krappe GER 47.25

6 Denis Simon Toma ROU 47.64

7 Luca Sito ITA 48.03

1500

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Daniel Kimaiyo KEN 3:42.69

2 Adihana Kasaye ETH 3:43.06

3 Filip Rak POL 3:44.84

4 Jonathan Grahn SWE 3:45.58

5 Hosea Kiprop UGA 3:48.43

6 Idleh Diraneh Hassan DJI 3:50.72

7 Arjun Waskale IND 3:51.10

8 William Knol NED 3:53.50

9 Matti Erickson CAN 3:55.16

10 Bálint Szinte HUN 3:56.06

11 Luke Tewalt USA 3:56.54

12 Patrick Cantlon AUS 3:57.50

13 Benjamin Olsen NOR 3:57.64

Ondřej Gajdoš CZE DNF

Heat 2 (1st):

1 Raynold Kipkorir KEN 3:40.96

2 Vivien Henz LUX 3:45.04

3 Max Davies CAN 3:45.55

4 Ferenc Soma Kovács HUN 3:47.20

5 Thomas Serafini ITA 3:47.55

6 Christoph Schrick GER 3:47.68

7 Badr Mohamed Saad Al-Suweid KUW 3:49.52 NU20R

8 Johannes Morepe RSA 3:49.63

9 David Ninavia BOL 3:52.18

10 Junpei Maseda JPN 3:52.25

11 Brayan Antonio Jara CHI 3:54.36

12 Gabriel Timba FRA 4:03.35

13 Karsen Vesty NZL 4:17.86

Abdo-Razak Hassan DJI DNS

Heat 3 (1st):

1 Ermiyas Girma ETH 3:45.40

2 Nathan Green USA 3:45.80

3 Ethan Hussey GBR 3:46.18

4 Zane Powell NZL 3:46.56

5 Kevin Kamenschak AUT 3:46.60

6 Fikadu Dawit Girma BRN 3:47.04

7 Esten Hansen-Møllerud Hauen NOR 3:48.74

8 Regis Thibert BEL 3:49.42

9 Sanele Zinxunge RSA 3:49.88

10 Stefan Nillessen NED 3:50.36

11 Said Ameri ALG 3:50.78

12 Peyton Craig AUS 3:55.14

13 Pavel Vinduška CZE 3:57.22

5000 (1st):

1 Addisu Yehune ETH 14:03.05

2 Merhawi Mebrahtu ERI 14:03.33

3 Samuel Habtom ERI 14:03.67

4 Gebeyehu Belay ETH 14:04.55

5 Rogers Kibet UGA 14:07.71

6 Samuel Kibathi KEN 14:07.82

7 Hiroto Yoshioka JPN 14:10.68

8 Nelson Mandela KEN 14:13.21

9 Peter Maru UGA 14:13.71

10 Abdikani Mohamed Hamid BRN 14:22.32

11 Keita Sato JPN 14:26.19

12 Tyrone Gorze USA 14:32.23

13 Dean Casey IRL 14:37.79

14 Jaime Migallón ESP 14:40.45

15 Ataka Damsia ISR 14:40.68

16 David Ninavia BOL 14:42.76

17 Niel Van Der Merwe RSA 14:59.04

18 Archie Noakes AUS 15:00.22

19 Johnny Livingstone GBR 15:01.59

20 Joad Martinho FRA 15:04.13

21 Konrad Pogorzelski POL 15:23.03

Dylan Throop USA DNF

110H

SF1 (2nd 0.3):

1 Matthew Sophia NED 13.43 NU20R

2 Demario Prince JAM 13.58

3 Enzo Michael Diessl AUT 13.59 NU20R

4 Štěpán Schubert CZE 13.65

5 Markus Moberg SWE 13.76

6 Hrístos Roúmtsios GRE 13.86

7 Hsieh Yuan-Kai TPE 13.90

8 Issiah Patrick GRN 15.08

SF (2nd 0.3):

1 Antone Andrews BAH 13.39

2 Malik Mixon USA 13.52

3 Mitchell Lightfoot AUS 13.57

4 Sisino Ambriz POR 13.60 NU20R

5 Thiago Dos Santos BRA 13.62

6 Kherrafi Moncif ALG 13.72

7 Šimon Weiser CZE 14.03

Denmar Jacobs RSA DQ

SF3 (2nd 0.5):

1 Tayleb Willis AUS 13.62

2 Bogdan Vidojković SRB 13.70 NU20R

3 Manuel Mordi GER 13.73

4 Dishaun Lamb JAM 13.76

5 Carter Birade CAN 13.78

6 TJ Caldwell USA 13.79

7 Oscar Dugue FRA 14.02

8 Elvin Yap Zhi Xian MAS 14.92

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Matthew Sophia NED 13.10 NU20R

2 Sisino Ambriz POR 13.68

3 Carter Birade CAN 13.73

4 Issiah Patrick GRN 13.98

5 Nathan Oberti SUI 14.18

6 Lukáš Ševčík SVK 14.30

Damiano Dentato ITA DQ

Heat 2 (1st 0.2):

1 Demario Prince JAM 13.80

2 Štěpán Schubert CZE 13.82

3 Markus Moberg SWE 13.83

4 Francisco Marques POR 14.06

5 Aaron Giurgian GER 14.09

6 Strahinja Radaković SRB 14.80

Ryder King CAN DQ

Heat 3 (1st 1.6):

1 Antone Andrews BAH 13.36

2 Hrístos Roúmtsios GRE 13.82

3 Malik Mixon USA 14.10

4 Tatsuki Abe JPN 14.10

4 Jorim Bangue CMR 14.10

6 Kevin Mendieta PAR 14.25 NU20R

7 Oumar Abakar QAT 14.37

Heat 4 (1st 0.2):

1 Hsieh Yuan-Kai TPE 13.75

2 Kherrafi Moncif ALG 13.79

3 Enzo Michael Diessl AUT 13.92

4 Juan Apodaca ECU 14.31

5 Yaider Palomeque 14.61

6 Ryona Manago JPN 14.70

7 Hernan Tadeo Pereira HON 16.22

Emel Keyser RSA DQ

Heat 5 (1st -0.3):

1 TJ Caldwell USA 13.73

2 Manuel Mordi GER 13.77

3 Thiago Dos Santos BRA 13.77

4 Oscar Dugue FRA 13.95

5 A.Graceson Jeeva IND 14.13

6 D.M.N. Kavisha Bandara SRI 14.18

7 Nayef Al-Rashidi QAT 15.71

Heat 6 (1st -0.3):

1 Denmar Jacobs RSA 13.74

2 Mitchell Lightfoot AUS 13.89

3 Šimon Weiser CZE 13.94

4 Winston Vasquez VEN 14.17

5 Fabio Kobelt SUI 14.29

6 Zoltán Polyák HUN 34.36

Mohamed Najah IRQ DNS

Heat 7 (1st 0.5):

1 Tayleb Willis AUS 13.67

2 Bogdan Vidojković SRB 13.69 NU20R

3 Dishaun Lamb JAM 13.69

4 Elvin Yap Zhi Xian MAS 13.91

5 Jose Mendes BRA 14.08

6 Alexandru Sendrea ROU 14.38

Khalian Vitalis LCA DNS

HJ

Qualification A (2nd):

1 Yeh Po-Ting TPE 2.08

2 Mátyás Guth HUN 2.08

2 Bozhidar Saraboyukov BUL 2.08

4 Mattia Furlani ITA 2.04

5 Lachlan O’keefe AUS 2.04

Aaron Antoine TTO DNS

Kristján Viggó Sigfinnsson ISL NH

David Aya NGR NH

Qualification B (2nd):

1 Brian Raats RSA 2.08

2 Martin Lefevre FRA 2.08

2 Edoardo Stronati ITA 2.08

4 Brandon Pottinger JAM 2.08

4 Igor Kosolapov KAZ 2.08

6 Anderson Asprilla 2.08

7 Sandro Jeršin Tomassini SLO 2.04

8 Grigórios Hásos GRE 2.04

Martin Mlinarič CRO NH

PV

Qualification A (2nd):

1 Ander Martinez ESP 5.20

1 Garrett Brown USA 5.20

1 Juho Alasaari FIN 5.20

4 Till Marburger GER 5.05

5 Sloan Petiphar FRA 5.05

6 József Bánovics HUN 5.05

7 Tsubasa Mizutani JPN 4.90

7 Simone Bertelli ITA 4.90

7 Lazarus Benjamin GBR 4.90

10 Alexander Auer AUT 4.75

Ricardo Montes VEN DNS

Philip Andreas Kubon NOR NH

Qualification B (2nd):

1 Austin Ramos ECU 5.20

1 Anthony Ammirati FRA 5.20

3 Atsushi Haraguchi JPN 5.20

4 Michał Gawenda POL 5.20

5 Marec Metzger GER 5.20

6 Justin Rogers USA 5.05

7 Pierre Straet BEL 5.05

8 Juan Luis Bravo ESP 5.05

9 Liam Georgilopoulos AUS 4.90

10 Josué Daniel García MEX 4.75

William Asker SWE NH

Federico Bonanni ITA NH

Miguel Angeel Cervantes NH

LJ (2nd):

1 Erwan Konate FRA 8.08

2 Alejandro A. Parada CUB 7.89

3 Gabriel Luiz Boza BRA 7.90

4 Curtis Williams USA 7.86

5 Reece Ademola IRL 7.49

6 Johnny Brackins USA 7.61

7 Mattia Furlani ITA 7.76

8 Uroy Ryan VIN 7.09

9 Ming Fu Lin HKG 7.57

10 Cyrill Kernbach SUI 7.52

11 Bozhidar Saraboyukov BUL 7.51

12 Nikólaos Stamatonikolós GRE 7.44

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Alejandro A. Parada CUB 7.95

2 Mattia Furlani ITA 7.85

3 Erwan Konate FRA 7.80

4 Ming Fu Lin HKG 7.62

5 Nikólaos Stamatonikolós GRE 7.62

6 Curtis Williams USA 7.60

7 Oliver Koletzko GER 7.51

8 Gor Beglaryan ARM 7.46

9 Nozomi Watanabe JPN 7.32

10 Aanund Olavson Tveitå NOR 7.31

11 Jeff Tesselaar NED 7.27

Hirusha Heshan Abeysekara SRI DNS

Hayley Zimmerman NED NM

Heat 2 (1st):

1 Reece Ademola IRL 7.76 NU20R

2 Johnny Brackins USA 7.69

3 Bozhidar Saraboyukov BUL 7.66

4 Uroy Ryan VIN 7.64

5 Gabriel Luiz Boza BRA 7.60

6 Cyrill Kernbach SUI 7.57

7 Gai Kitagawa JPN 7.54

8 Tayb David Loum ESP 7.52

9 Soumaîla Sabo BUR 7.49

10 Aniel A. Molina CUB 7.45

11 Brayan David 7.28

12 Samuele Baldi ITA 7.25

13 Blake Shaw AUS 7.07

SP6kg (2nd):

1 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan USA 20.73

2 Kobe Lawrence JAM 20.58

3 Tizian Noah Lauria GER 20.55

4 Lukas Schober GER 19.43

5 Karel Šula SVK 18.88

6 Mátyás Kerékgyártó NED 18.82

7 Jesper Ahlin SWE 18.62

8 Juan Manuel ARG 18.54

9 Leo Zikovic SWE 18.37

10 Jakub Korejba POL 18.31

11 Andreas De Lathauwer BEL 17.69

Jonah Chang Anak Rigan MAS NM

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Leo Zikovic SWE 18.88

2 Karel Šula SVK 18.73

3 Lukas Schober GER 18.44

4 Juan Manuel ARG 18.41

5 Jakub Korejba POL 18.37

6 Sanyam Sanjay IND 18.36

7 Christopher Young JAM 18.13

8 Cian De Villiers RSA 17.74

9 Rokas Domanaitis LTU 17.47

10 Cade Moran USA 17.44

11 Emmanuele Musumary Segond ITA 17.35

12 Theofánis Mavrodóntis GRE 16.50

Arsalan Ghashghaei IRI DNS

Tayjo Oppong-Adjei TKS NM

Heat 2 (1st):

1 Tizian Noah Lauria GER 20.15

2 Kobe Lawrence JAM 19.85

3 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan USA 19.65

4 Mátyás Kerékgyártó NED 19.35

5 Jonah Chang Anak Rigan MAS 18.97 NU20R

6 Jesper Ahlin SWE 18.66

7 Andreas De Lathauwer BEL 18.47 NU20R

8 Aiden Smith RSA 18.32

9 Sawa Sombir IND 18.31

10 Márk Horváth HUN 18.27

11 Spencer Lewis CAN 18.04

12 Damian Rodziak POL 17.62

13 Andri Matrov EST 17.53

14 Darwin Meneses 14.53

HT 6kg

Qualification A (2nd):

1 Max Lampinen FIN 75.32

2 Iosef Kesides CYP 74.99

3 Jan Emberšič SLO 74.89 NU20R

4 Nikólaos Polihroníou GRE 73.16

5 Davide Vattolo ITA 72.02

6 Collin Burkhart USA 70.84

7 Jean Carlos Ortiz Cruz 70.13 NU20R

8 Lars Wolfisberg SUI 69.81

9 Jovan Stranić SRB 69.80 NU20R

10 Dániel Füredi HUN 66.04

11 Wiltrid Huet FRA 64.22

Qualification B (2nd):

1 Ioánnis Korakídis GRE 75.07

2 Ayubkhon Fayezov UZB 74.62

3 Miklós Csekő HUN 74.07

4 Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan USA 73.51

5 Jakob Urbanč SLO 73.37 NU20R

6 Jose Eduardo Chavez MEX 73.07

7 Emre Çiftçi TUR 71.35

8 Leo Bystedt SWE 70.93

9 Owen Merrett GBR 70.50

10 Kai Hurych GER 69.86

11 Rashid Ibrahim Al Kindi Mubeen OMA 67.46

12 Alessandro Feruglio ITA 67.45

Dec(2nd):

1 Gabriel Emmanuel NED 7860

2 Jacob Thelander SWE 7770 NU20R

3 Elliot Duvert SWE 7622

4 Abraham Sandvin Vogelsang NOR 7567

5 Josmi H. Sánchez CUB 7527

6 Pierre Blaecke FRA 7520

7 Matthias Lasch AUT 7516 NU20R

8 Jan Duhovnik SLO 7491

9 Sacha Rifflart FRA 7457

10 Yoram Vriezen NED 7404

11 Andrin Huber SUI 7398

12 Nate Paris CAN 7309

13 Michal Jára CZE 7244

14 Sebastian Højriis Monneret DEN 7120

15 Alberto Nonino ITA 7054

16 Zsombor Gálpál HUN 7037

17 Pol Ferrer ESP 6808

18 Joonas Lapinkero FIN 6751

19 Lars Mäsing SUI 6742

20 Elie Bacari BEL 6585

21 Petr Svoboda CZE 6454

22 Sammy Ball GBR 6069

23 Tyrel Prenz GER 5158

24 Samuel Werner GER 3710

25 Andreas Hantson EST 3474

26 Samandar Makhmudov UZB 2865

27 Thomas Van Der Poel BEL 2335

4x400MX (2nd):

1 USA 3:17.69

2 IND 3:17.76

3 JAM 3:19.98

4 GBR 3:21.03

5 POL 3:22.52

6 GER 3:24.34

7 BOT 3:24.76

8 CZE 3:29.18

Heat 1 (1st):

1 BOT 3:29.28

2 CZE 3:29.45

3 ECU 3:29.65

ITA DQ

NGR DNS

BAH DNS

Heat 2 (1st):

1 USA 3:18.65

2 JAM 3:19.74

3 BRA 3:24.31

4 MEX 3:27.02

5 AUS 3:27.08

KEN DNS

BRN DQ

Heat 3 (1st):

1 IND 3:19.62

2 GER 3:22.41

3 GBR 3:22.77

4 POL 3:23.71

5 ROU 3:27.18

6 RSA 3:27.48

Women:

100

Heat 1 (2nd -1.0):

1 Tina Clayton JAM 11.38

2 Joy Eze GBR 11.47

3 Eva Kubícková CZE 11.55

4 Lirangi Alonzo Tejada DOM 11.65

5 Mariandre Chacón GUA 11.81

6 Gladymar Torres PUR 11.87

7 Ludovica Galuppi ITA 11.89

8 Rosana Nchama Mbo Nchama Alba GEQ 13.32

Heat 2 (2nd -0.8):

1 Serena Cole JAM 11.39

2 Brynley McDermott CAN 11.61

3 Rosina Schneider GER 11.61

4 Lucy-May Sleeman IRL 11.71

5 Shaniqua Bascombe TTO 11.71

6 Maren Bakke Amundsen NOR 11.73

7 Anna Kocsis HUN 11.82

8 Blessings Miyambo ZAM 12.26

Heat 3 (2nd 0.5):

1 Viwe Jingqi RSA 11.36

2 Praise Ofoku NGR 11.55

3 Kishawna Niles BAR 11.58

4 Paige Archer BAH 11.78

5 Laura Martínez 11.79

6 Leonor Ferreira POR 11.81

7 Talia Van Rooyen NZL 11.94

8 Maysaa Mouawad LBN 12.09

Heat 4 (2nd 0.1):

1 Tima Seikeseye Godbless NGR 11.09

2 Taylah Cruttenden AUS 11.58

3 Elvira Tanderud SWE 11.69

4 Soraya Becerra SUI 11.73

5 Hoang Du y VIE 11.95

6 Leticia Ruzilla BRA 12.01

7 Shivankar Sudeshna IND 12.12

8 Alessandra Gasparelli SMR 12.27

Heat 5 (2nd -0.9):

1 Shawnti Jackson USA 11.28

2 Poliníki Emmanouilídou GRE 11.55

3 Yarima L. García CUB 11.72

4 Maria Mihalache ROU 11.72

5 Nora Lindahl SWE 11.77

6 Anastasija Miča SRB 12.05

7 Laila Kamal BRN 12.13

Doumbe Orane FRA DNS

Heat 6 (2nd 0.0):

1 N’ketia Seedo NED 11.16 NU20R

2 Nia Wedderburn-Goodison GBR 11.36

3 Amy Candrlic CAN 11.51

4 Emma Van Camp SUI 11.64

5 Kayla La Grange RSA 11.73

6 Andrė Ožechauskaitė LTU 11.76

7 Sina Kammerschmitt GER 11.79

8 Shatalya Dorsett BAH 11.94

Heat 7 (2nd -0.7):

1 Mia Brahe-Pedersen USA 11.45

2 Elena Guiu ESP 11.46

3 Anna Pursiainen FIN 11.66

4 Tainara Mees BRA 11.71

5 Hayley Reynolds AUS 11.86

6 Avantika Narale IND 11.89

7 Agnese Musica ITA 11.97

8 Kyah LaFortune TTO 11.99

400

Heat 1 (2nd):

1 Zeinab Ali Mahamat BRN 52.87

2 Precious Molepo RSA 53.50

3 Ella Clayton CAN 53.69

4 Mia Powell NZL 54.04

5 Akrissa Eristee IVB 55.86

6 Julia Aparecida Ribeiro BRA 55.92

Heat 2 (2nd):

1 Rupal ?? IND 52.50

2 Damaris Ndeleva KEN 52.60

3 Salma Lhilali MAR 54.14

4 Katriina Wright FIN 54.16

5 Nancy Dematte’ ITA 56.70

6 Paola Loboa 57.33

Usebor Osaretin NGR DQ

Heat 3 (2nd):

1 Mary John GBR 52.42

2 Ellie Beer AUS 53.30

3 Mekenze Kelley USA 53.59

4 Tharushi Dilsara Karunarathna Dissanayaka Mudiyanselage SRI 54.13

5 Javonya Valcourt BAH 55.31

6 Nicole Milić CRO 56.26

7 Natasha Fox TTO 58.09

Heat 4 (2nd):

1 Dejanea Oakley JAM 53.70

2 Sylvia Chelangat KEN 53.99

3 Queen Usunobun NGR 54.32

4 Ana Rus SLO 54.43

5 Zaya Akins USA 55.23

6 Alianna Del Rosario DOM 55.57

7 Ibellis Romero VEN 56.55

Heat 5 (2nd):

1 Berta Segura ESP 52.50 NU20R

2 Priya H. Mohan IND 52.56

3 Henriette Jæger NOR 53.53

4 Jasmin Guthrie AUS 54.02

5 Rickianna Russell JAM 54.63

6 Rebecca Andrei GBR 54.75

7 Jamara Patterson GRN 55.75

800

SF1 (2nd):

1 Audrey Werro SUI 2:01.25 NU20R

2 Veronika Sadek SLO 2:01.65

3 Hayley Kitching AUS 2:02.12

4 Lamiae Mamouni MAR 2:06.62

5 Wezam Tesfay ETH 2:07.62

6 Martina Canazza ITA 2:11.01

7 Celine Van Heerikhuize NED 2:11.89

Veera Mattila FIN DNF

SF2 (2nd):

1 Abigail Ives GBR 2:01.92

2 Juliette Whittaker USA 2:01.92

3 Nelly Chepchirchir KEN 2:02.03

4 Dilek Koçak TUR 2:04.06

5 Lova Perman SWE 2:04.92

6 Anne Gine Løvnes NOR 2:06.78

7 Invida Mauriņa LAT 2:09.12

8 Macey Hilton NZL 2:12.29

SF3 (2nd):

1 Roisin Willis USA 2:02.49

2 Qsanet Alemu ETH 2:03.44

3 Valentina Rosamilia SUI 2:04.64

4 Petja Klojčnik SLO 2:06.42

5 Ashakiran Barla IND 2:06.86

6 Ronja Koskela FIN 2:07.21

7 Everlyn Chepkoeck KEN 2:07.40

Claudia Hollingsworth AUS DQ

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Nelly Chepchirchir KEN 2:06.66

2 Veronika Sadek SLO 2:07.10

3 Veera Mattila FIN 2:07.36

4 Celine Van Heerikhuize NED 2:07.78

5 Lamiae Mamouni MAR 2:08.27

6 Ashakiran Barla IND 2:09.01

7 Hallee Knelsen CAN 2:09.09

8 Scholastica Herman PNG 2:15.89

Heat 2 (1st):

1 Qsanet Alemu ETH 2:05.77

2 Abigail Ives GBR 2:07.35

3 Everlyn Chepkoeck KEN 2:07.69

4 Valentina Rosamilia SUI 2:07.94

5 Martina Canazza ITA 2:08.69

6 Maureen Chebet UGA 2:12.25

7 Ainuska Kalilkyzy KGZ 2:12.42

8 Karol Dayana Mosquera 2:14.19

Heat 3 (1st):

1 Juliette Whittaker USA 2:04.92

2 Dilek Koçak TUR 2:05.37

3 Hayley Kitching AUS 2:05.48

4 Invida Mauriņa LAT 2:05.65

5 Anne Gine Løvnes NOR 2:07.24

6 Anita Poma PER 2:11.14

7 Izandri Jacobs RSA 2:12.83

Heat 4 (1st):

1 Wezam Tesfay ETH 2:09.67

2 Roisin Willis USA 2:09.68

3 Macey Hilton NZL 2:10.29

4 Petja Klojčnik SLO 2:10.40

5 Iris Downes GBR 2:10.56

6 Avery Pearson CAN 2:10.94

7 Laxita Vinod Sandilea IND 2:12.38

Heat 5 (1st):

1 Claudia Hollingsworth AUS 2:08.21

2 Audrey Werro SUI 2:09.49

3 Lova Perman SWE 2:09.92

4 Ronja Koskela FIN 2:10.05

5 Cosima Ermert GER 2:10.36

6 Marli Dimond RSA 2:11.60

7 Rushana Dwyer JAM 2:14.23

8 Yaxury Guido NCA 2:21.14

3000 (1st):

1 Betty Chelangat KEN 9:01.03

2 Tsiyon Abebe ETH 9:03.85

3 Nancy Cherop KEN 9:05.98

4 Birtukan Wolde ETH 9:18.20

5 Ilona Mononen FIN 9:21.12

6 Agate Caune LAT 9:25.92

7 Siona Chisholm CAN 9:29.65

8 Maria Kássou GRE 9:35.90

9 Ina Halle Haugen NOR 9:40.07

10 Scarlett Chebet UGA 9:47.02

11 Chloe Thomas CAN 9:53.88

12 Heidi Nielson USA 9:56.35

13 Sofia Benfarès FRA 10:03.17

14 Kate Peters USA 10:05.09

Anna Marie Nordengen Sirevåg NOR DNF

3000SC

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Simbo Alemayehu ETH 9:52.65

2 Pamela Kosgei KEN 10:09.89

3 Loice Chekwemoi UGA 10:10.82

4 Gréta Varga HUN 10:21.72

5 Marta Serrano ESP 10:23.03

6 Veronica Huacasi PER 10:27.81

7 Mihaela Maria Blaga ROU 10:37.77

8 Regina Piechowska POL 10:44.72

9 Pelinsu Şahin TUR 10:55.87

10 Vasilikí Kallimoyiánni GRE 10:58.34

11 Sigrid Alvik NOR 11:02.79

Tetiana Kohut UKR DNF

Aarti Miescher SUI DNF

Heat 2 (1st):

1 Faith Cherotich KEN 9:38.18

2 Mesret Yeshanew ETH 9:41.99

3 Rihab Dhahri TUN 10:13.49

4 Khadija Ennassiri MAR 10:29.86

5 Carolin Hinrichs GER 10:34.57

6 Karrie Baloga USA 10:35.33

7 Harper McClain USA 10:37.05

8 Agnese Carcano ITA 10:37.08

9 Iva Gieselová CZE 10:42.66

10 Gabriela De Freitas BRA 11:06.73

11 Julia Rath GER 11:16.69

Laura McKillop AUS DNF

Emily Morden AUS DNF

400H

Heat 1 (2nd):

1 Klara Koščak CRO 58.84 NU20R

2 Moe Matsuoka JPN 58.90

3 Amanda Sondrup Henriques DEN 59.62

4 Vasilikí-Paraskeví Mitsioúli GRE 1:00.20

5 Ema Sarafinaite LTU 1:02.71

6 Savannah Sutherland CAN 1:04.46

7 Camille De Oliveira BRA 1:10.73

Heat 2 (2nd):

1 Isabella Guthrie AUS 58.89

2 Alessia Seramondi ITA 59.03

3 Ophelia Pye GBR 59.04

4 Andrea Švecová SVK 1:00.07

5 Yaroslava Yalysovetska UKR 1:00.29

6 Anja Ramić CRO 1:02.28

7 . Simmy IND 1:02.58

Heat 3 (2nd):

1 Michelle Smith ISV 58.35

2 Akala Garrett USA 58.40

3 Simone De Wet RSA 1:00.35

4 Esther Joseph NGR 1:00.51

5 Liliet Cabrera CUB 1:00.73

6 Safhia Hinds JAM 1:00.97

7 Sita Sibiri BUR 1:03.52

Heat 4 (2nd):

1 Michaela Rose USA 58.44

2 Wiktoria Oko POL 58.90

3 Vivienne Morgenstern GER 59.57

4 Sofia Lavreshina POR 59.88

5 Leticia De Oliveira BRA 1:00.80

6 Gerda Kirkytė LTU 1:01.00

Aada Aho FIN DQ

Heat 5 (2nd):

1 Hanna Karlsson SWE 59.38

2 Aleksandra Wołczak POL 59.39

3 Oneika McAnnuff JAM 59.45

4 Marin Stray Gautadottir NOR 59.74

5 Neža Dolenc SLO 1:00.44

6 Jenna James CAN 1:00.99

7 H.A.A.P. Hettiarachchi SRI 1:02.11

8 Juliana Katerine Garces 1:04.20

Heat 6 (2nd):

1 Ludovica Cavo ITA 57.77

2 Anje Nel RSA 58.52

3 Lara-Noelle Steinbrecher GER 58.95

4 Antonia Sanchez MEX 59.35

5 Lucy McGlynn IRL 1:00.30

6 Ester Bendová CZE 1:00.40

7 Juliana Demeštšenko EST 1:00.71

8 Anna Haberthür SUI 1:01.72

PV

Heat 1 (1st):

1 Gemma Tutton GBR 4.05

1 Lea Mauberret FRA 4.05

3 Amanda Moll USA 4.05

4 Chiara Sistermann GER 4.05

5 Cassidy Bradshaw AUS 4.05

6 Silja Andersson FIN 4.05

7 Iliana Triantafillou GRE 4.05

8 Clara Fernández ESP 3.95

9 Sonya Urbanowicz CAN 3.80

10 Romy Burkhard SUI 3.80

Carol Dayana NH

Heat 2 (1st):

1 Hana Moll USA 4.05

1 Heather Abadie CAN 4.05

1 Sara Winberg SWE 4.05

4 Janne Ohrt GER 4.05

5 Elise Russis FRA 4.05

6 Sophie Ashurst GBR 4.05

7 Anastasía Rétsa GRE 3.95

8 Petra Garamvölgyi HUN 3.95

9 Alisona Neidere LAT 3.80

Alejandra Saborit ESP NH

SP (2nd):

1 Miné De Klerk RSA 17.17 NU20R

2 Pınar Akyol TUR 16.84

3 Zuzanna Maślana POL 16.06

4 Tapenisa Havea NZL 15.97

5 Tuane Silver NAM 15.95 NR NU20R

6 Treneese Hamilton DMA 15.78

7 Katrin Brzyszkowská CZE 15.77

8 Malika Nasreddinova UZB 15.73

9 Jaqueline Gippner GER 14.79

10 Zonica Lindeque RSA 14.72

11 Cleo Agyepong GBR 14.56

12 Inés López ESP 13.63

Qual 1 (1st):

1 Miné De Klerk RSA 16.11

2 Treneese Hamilton DMA 15.89

3 Tapenisa Havea NZL 15.51

4 Tuane Silver NAM 15.26

5 Katrin Brzyszkowská CZE 14.75

6 Britannia Johnson JAM 14.44

7 Crystal Herpin USA 14.25

8 Anastasía Dragomírova GRE 13.60

9 Nicole Andrea 13.13

10 Anna Musci ITA 13.10

11 Vineta Krūmiņa LAT 13.09

12 Nina Ndubuisi GER 12.55

Qual 2 (1st):

1 Malika Nasreddinova UZB 16.13

2 Pınar Akyol TUR 15.77

3 Zuzanna Maślana POL 15.51

4 Jaqueline Gippner GER 15.33

5 Zonica Lindeque RSA 15.14

6 Inés López ESP 15.10

7 Cleo Agyepong GBR 14.63

8 Amelia Flynt USA 14.41

9 Natalia Rankin-Chi Tar NZL 14.37

10 María Andreádi GRE 14.21

11 Mariya Larina UKR 13.57

DT

Qual 1 (1st):

1 Emma Sralla SWE 54.51

2 Zara Obamakinwa GBR 51.99

3 Marley Raikiwasa AUS 50.51

4 Miné De Klerk RSA 50.12

5 Katja Seng GER 49.99

6 Marie-Josée Bovele-Linaka FRA 48.82

7 Danara Dewi Stoppels NED 48.76

8 Milica Poznanović SRB 47.43

9 Ames Burton USA 46.64

10 Martyna Dobrowolska POL 46.01

11 Natalia Rankin-Chi Tar NZL 45.85

12 Jule Insinna LIE 43.79 =NU20R

13 Nicole Andrea 41.02

14 Abigail Martin JAM 38.89

15 Vineta Krūmiņa LAT 38.25

Qual 2 (1st):

1 Déspina-Aretí Filippídou GRE 52.48

2 Tapenisa Havea NZL 51.57

3 Siniru Iheoma USA 50.41

4 Benedetta Benedetti ITA 50.22

5 Lucija Leko CRO 48.01

6 Paulina Stuglytė LTU 47.99

7 Vilma Räsänen FIN 47.08

8 Lesedi Khunou RSA 46.29

9 Cedricka Williams JAM 46.20

10 Lalenii Grant TTO 46.09

11 Princesse Hyman FRA 46.03

12 Laylani Vaai AUS 45.23

13 Lea Bork GER 43.60

14 Ebba Salomonsson Lind SWE 42.39

JT (2nd):

1 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 63.52 NU23R NU20R

2 Valentina María Barrios 57.84 NU20R

3 Manuela Rotundo URU 55.11 NU20R

4 Veronika Šokota CRO 54.47

5 Fanni Kövér HUN 54.38

6 Momoko Tsuji JPN 53.82

7 Mickayla Van Der Westhuizen RSA 53.44

8 Emilia Karell FIN 53.26

9 Mackenzie Mielczarek AUS 52.94

10 Aoi Murakami JPN 51.60

11 Vivian Suominen FIN 51.26

12 Christina Lahrs GER 50.55

13 Sanija Ozoliņa LAT 42.16

Qual 1 (1st):

1 Adriana Vilagoš SRB 58.87

2 Momoko Tsuji JPN 56.07

3 Mickayla Van Der Westhuizen RSA 54.92

4 Veronika Šokota CRO 53.34

5 Fanni Kövér HUN 52.73

6 Christina Lahrs GER 52.72

7 Valentina María Barrios 52.53

8 Aoi Murakami JPN 52.38

9 Manuela Rotundo URU 52.28 NU20R

10 Emilia Karell FIN 52.19

11 Mackenzie Mielczarek AUS 50.16

12 Vivian Suominen FIN 48.89

13 Alyssa John GER 48.13

14 Stefany Da Silva BRA 47.73

15 Sanija Ozoliņa LAT 47.45

16 Elizabeth Bailey USA 41.99

» To subscribe to AW magazine, CLICK HERE