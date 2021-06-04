AW promotion

With the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games set to take place this summer, there will be plenty of anticipation in the United States of America about their chances of obtaining the most gold medals that they possibly can.

Indeed, when taking a look at the athletes that will represent the country in the upcoming games, it is hardly a surprise that they will be considered amongst the favorites for those sports betting on the action that will take place. Sportsbooks such as Unibet are already offering a number of different odds for the upcoming summer spectacle and it is not a shock that many of the names representing the stars and stripes of the American flag in Tokyo are near the top of each list.

Which of the US athletes are worth checking out, though?

Simone Biles – Gymnastics

Perhaps one of the most famous names in the world of gymnastics, Simone Biles is one of the hottest talents when it comes to her floorwork. Indeed, although she is still only 24 years old, Biles has been able to win every major award possible as a team or when competing as an individual and is favoured to repeat as Olympic all-around champion. A 19-time world champion, Biles will want to rectify her disappointment of just missing out on five gold medals in Rio when she competes in the team, all-around, vault, floor and beam events in Tokyo this summer.

David Boudia – Diving

David Boudia is America’s best chance of obtaining a medal in the diving discipline as he has four medals to his name, including an individual gold at the London Games. The 31-year-old is an expert at the 10m diving platform, having made the switch from the 3m springboard and a fifth medal will move him level with Greg Louganis for the most ever by an American diver.

Caeleb Dressel – Swimming

A specialist in freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly sprints, Caeleb Dressel has been touted to be the heir to Michael Phelps as the face of American swimming, as well as potentially the world. The 24-year-old Floridian has already shown he can match Phelps after winning seven gold medals in Budapest in 2016, whilst he continues to collect gold medals for fun in the World Championships. He has the opportunity to earn seven gold medals in Japan, and it is likely he will have a few, at least.

Rose Lavelle – Soccer

Undoubtedly one of the best female soccer players around currently – and perhaps in the future – Rose Lavelle will be one individual that needs to be watched. She was the breakout star in the 2019 Women’s World Cup as she scored three goals and netted a goal that will be remembered for ever in the Final, whilst also being awarded with the Bronze Ball. A future Ballon d’Or contender, Lavelle will be hoping to help the USWNT become the first team to win the FIFA World Cup and achieve an Olympic gold back-to-back.

Katie Ledecky – Swimming

Katie Ledecky is a name many Americans will already know as she burst on to the scene at just the age of 15 and is a five-time Olympic Games champion already. The 24-year-old has the opportunity to double that tally in Tokyo and if she is as quick as she was in Rio, there is every chance that she can as she won the 800m freestyle race by a difference of an impressive 11.38 seconds!

Simeone Manuel – Swimming

America are blessed when it comes down to athletes in the swimming events, with Simeone Manuel just another individual who is a natural in the water. She is the reigning Olympic champion and a two-time defending world champion in the 100m freestyle after making history in the 2016 Rio Games to become the first African American woman to win an individual gold medal.

Serena Williams – Tennis

It would be impossible to leave Serena Williams off this list of US athletes to watch at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, as the female tennis star will compete to try and obtain her fifth Olympic Gold medal and overtake her sister, Venus, in the overall standings.

Arguably the Greatest of all Time, Serena had a shockingly poor time at the Rio Games as she went out in both singles and doubles competition early, so expect that to fire the drive that the 39-year-old star has to ensure that does not happen again in Japan.