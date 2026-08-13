Amy Hunt charges to European sprint double

Briton adds 200m to her 100m gold at the Alexander Stadium as Rhasidat Adeleke breaks Irish record for silver and Asher-Smith lands bronze.

Before these European Championships, Amy Hunt has said “I want it all” as she outlined her bid for four gold medals in Birmingham. As of Thursday night (August 13), she is halfway to hitting her target.

Before these European Championships, the 24-year-old didn’t have an individual gold medal to her name. Now she has won two within the space of four days, following a display of power that saw her become the first British sprinter to complete the 100m/200m double at a European Championships since Dina Asher-Smith in Berlin 2018.

The 2019 world champion had led coming off the bend in the women's 200m final as a crowd of over 20,000 at the Alexander Stadium roared their approval and, for a brief while, the two Britons were neck and neck down the straight in lanes seven and eight. But it was Hunt – going for gold in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m and 4x100m mixed relays – who began to edge ahead and she hit the line first in 22.19 (0.7), the fastest time in Europe this year.

As the battle of the home athletes raged, Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke was mounting a significant challenge of her own and, following injury struggles this year that made her preparations far from ideal, clocked a national record of 22.28 to push Hunt all the way and take silver. With her bronze, in 22.29, Asher-Smith now has nine European medals to her name.

Meanwhile, the 2022 European champion Zharnel Hughes progressed from the semi-finals of the men’s 200m, but had a seemingly tetchy exchange with Timothé Mumenthaler on the way to victory in 20.05 (1.6). The Swiss clocked a PB of 20.09 in second place. Germany’s Owen Ansah was quickest qualifier overall in winning heat three with a PB of 20.04 (0.5) that equalled the European lead. In that same race, British 19-year-old Ebuka Nwokeji did not progress, clocking 20.83 for sixth place.

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