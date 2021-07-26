Sprint hurdles world record-holder on preparing for her first Olympics, finding confidence and the importance of family

Keni Harrison is ready for Tokyo. It’s quite surreal to think this will be her first Olympic Games but in 2016 she finished sixth in the US Trials, missing out on Rio. She underlined her ability in London two weeks later, however, when she broke the 100m hurdles world record at the Müller Anniversary Games.

When Harrison clocked 12.20, breaking Yordanka Donkova’s then 28-year-old mark, she beat the US trio of Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin, all of whom went on to win gold, silver and bronze respectively at the Olympics.

This year, however, the Tennessee-born athlete is the US champion and her trials performance at Hayward Field reflected a dominant season in which she has won nine out of her ten races. The pressure that comes with that form, on top of being a world silver medallist and the world record-holder, isn’t of concern though.

“I don’t feel like I have anything to prove,” Harrison says. “I’ve already run the fastest time ever and I think that speaks for itself. Over the years just seeing the growth of myself in the sport, getting better and better at championships, means that I’m really confident going into the Olympics.

“You know, I haven’t run my fastest time yet and I’m ready to challenge myself. I don’t think of it as ‘I’m the world record-holder and I need to go out there and win’. I mean, of course that’s the goal but I know my ability and if I bring my A game then I’m pretty confident.”

Harrison is excited to line up against some of the best in the world, including world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and reigning Commonwealth champion Oluwatobiloba Amusan, although 2015 world champion Danielle Williams won’t be there after she finished fourth at the Jamaican Trials.

However, due to the Covid restrictions her family are unable to travel, something the American admits is “heartbreaking”.

“I couldn’t ask for anything else and when you’re lined up against the best in the world you’re not worried about the stands and more competing against the best,” she says. “I think it will be more of a bummer afterwards when you’re thinking of celebrating with the family and they can’t be there.

“It’s disappointing that my family members won’t be out in Japan and if I could pick anyone to be out there it’d probably be my older sister Kasey. She loves track and field herself and she’s like a second agent.”

On the importance of her eldest sister – one of 10 siblings – Harrison adds: “She’s the one doing things behind the scenes and the one who got me into the sport. I’m bummed she can’t come but at the end of the day I’m just looking at the brighter side and the fact that the Olympics are actually happening.”

One person that will be out in Tokyo with Harrison will be her coach, Edrick Floreal, who competed in two Olympics (1988 and 1992) in the triple jump. The 28-year-old puts a lot of her achievements down to him.

“We both like to work hard and perfect our craft,” she adds. “The fact that he is so exact about my technique is why I’m successful because we drill so much with my lead leg and trail leg and make sure it’s right. He’s never satisfied and I’m always trying to find ways to listen to him and be successful.

“Mentally I’m talking to my sports psychologist and making sure that I stay calm and that I go into it like I would with any other meet. The aim is to win and when I go in there with that mindset it prepares me, just visualising a perfect race for me from start to finish.”

It should be a pretty spectacular race. On paper, it will between Harrison and Camacho-Quinn. The Puerto Rican has won 12 out of her 13 races in 2021 and currently holds the top three fastest times this year, with 12.32 the quickest, while Harrison’s season’s best is 12.47. The American has of course run the fastest time in history, though, and is using reflection to motivate her in Tokyo.

“It’s hard work,” she continues. “You can’t cut corners to be the best and for me it did take disappointment to pull that world record out. I never gave up and that’s a lesson I learnt. Things may not work out the way you want but you did put the work in and that will pay off.”

