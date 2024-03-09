Latest issue of the British Athletics statistical annual reveals the top athletes in 2023 plus much more

The 66th NUTS Annual in a continuous run is out now. Published continually since 1959, it is edited by Tony Miller and Stuart Mazdon, with contributions by many other NUTS (National Union of Track Statisticians) members.

The annual this year has 474 pages at A5 size and includes all the usual features:

• Records – all the records and best performances that British athletes are eligible to beat, up-to-date as at 11 February 2024, including recognised junior age groups. Lists of records broken in 2023 and early 2024.

• All-time lists – 50 deep for seniors and 10 to 20 deep for other age groups – U23, U20, U17, U15 and U13 – plus shorter lists in non-standard events.

• Short-track events have been given equal status with the “outdoor” events for records and all-time lists.

• Results of national and international championships identifying all GBR international representatives in 2023 and all significant regional and age-group champions in 2023.

• Stuart Mazdon’s 1st UK merit rankings (following on from 55 years by Peter Matthews, who sadly died in September), top 12 in each event with explanation of the order, comments and great detail of each athlete’s achievements.

• UK lists 2023 – the definitive lists, some by specialist compilers, incorporating details that you won’t find collected elsewhere, such as non-standard events, deep lists of the top performances, for example 129 men’s 800m performances, full relay details and splits, combined events details and correct scoring, walks lists at all distances. All junior age groups are covered, down to U13.

• Index of all athletes included in the 2023 lists at all age groups and including resident foreigners.

• Obituaries and other features.

The book can be bought here – nuts.org.uk – for £16/€18/$20 plus postage (£3.94 in the UK).

Here are the No.1 British athletes in 2023 from the UK merit rankings, with the number of years at No.1 including 2023 in brackets.

Men

100m: Zharnel Hughes (5y)

200m: Zharnel Hughes (4y)

400m: Matthew Hudson-Smith (7y)

800m: Ben Pattison (1y)

1500m/Mile: Josh Kerr (2y)

3000m/5000m: Sam Atkin (1y)

10000m/10km Road: Andrew Butchart (1y)

Half Marathon (& 10 Miles): Emile Cairess (2y)

Marathon: Emile Cairess (1y, debut)

Steeplechase: William Battershill (1y)

110m Hurdles: Tade Ojora (1y)

400m Hurdles: Seamus Derbyshire (1y)

High Jump: Joel Clarke-Khan (2y)

Pole Vault: Charlie Myers (1y)

Long Jump: Jacob Fincham-Dukes (3y)

Triple Jump: Jude Bright-Davies (1y)

Shot Put: Scott Lincoln (9y)

Discus: Lawrence Okoye (5y)

Hammer: Jake Norris (1y)

Javelin: Benjamin East (1y)

Decathlon: Jack Turner (2y)

Walks: Callum Wilkinson (4y)

Women

100m: Dina Asher-Smith (8y)

200m: Daryll Neita (1y)

400m: Victoria Ohuruogu (2y)

800m: Keely Hodgkinson (3y)

1500m/Mile: Laura Muir (9y)

3000m/5000m: Laura Muir (1y)

10000m/10km Road: Eilish McColgan (3y)

Half Marathon (& 10 Miles): Eilish McColgan (3y)

Marathon: Charlotte Purdue (4y)

Steeplechase: Aimee Pratt (2y)

100m Hurdles: Cindy Sember (6y)

400m Hurdles: Jessie Knight (3y)

High Jump: Morgan Lake (6y)

Pole Vault: Molly Caudery (1y)

Long Jump: Jazmin Sawyers (3y)

Triple Jump: Temi Ojora (1y)

Shot Put: Amelia Strickler (1y)

Discus: Jade Lally (3y)

Hammer: Anna Purchase (1y)

Javelin: Rebekah Walton (2y)

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson (7y)

Walks: Heather Warner (5y)

